80% of Gen Z's Use AI at Work and Are Afraid About It Replacing Them, New Study by Aithor.com

A survey of 1,000 professionals across Tier-1 countries reveals significant age-related trends in AI tool usage and concerns about job security

Aithor, the leading AI-driven solutions provider, conducted a comprehensive analysis on how different generations view AI: some like a threat, while others like a helpful tool.

The survey is focused on understanding generations that are most likely to use AI tools in their work, sectors with the highest adoption rate and which age groups feel most threatened by the rapid advancement of AI technology.

Aithor's research team analyzed over 1000 professionals from Tier-1 countries

The study involves employees from the USA, Canada, UK, and EU. Responders work in IT (34%), Education (10%) and Professional Services (9%), among others. The gender of the research participants is 61% male and 39% female, with age groups being predominantly Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen X.

Findings revealed several drastic differences in how generations interact with AI

Drastic differences between the adoption rate and fear about AI replacing human workforce are caused by differences in age, experience with technology, adoption rate among companies and overall understanding of how AI can evolve:

Almost 80% of Gen Z professionals use AI tools for over half of their work tasks: This is greatly higher than the 50% observed in respondents aged 51 and older. The reason behind such a drastic difference is that younger generations naturally tend to incorporate technology into daily workflows, and AI is no different.

AI is mostly used in the IT sector: 63% of respondents use AI extensively. The second and third places for AI adoption are Finance (75%) and Manufacturing (72%), which isn't surprising as both industries require modernization and automation to meet modern customers' needs.

Younger professionals express more anxiety about AI's impact on their career: irrespective of their role and domain (except high-level positions), Gen Zs express more anxiety about AI's impact on their career's future when compared to their older counterparts.

18% of responders working in Media and Communication believe AI could entirely replace their jobs: 18% believe AI could entirely replace their jobs. This greatly contrasts with the Education and Non-Profit sectors, where over half of survey respondents feel AI has minimal impact on job security.

One in four respondents delegates more than half of their work tasks to AI tools: Among these, the majority are aged 18-33, with IT professionals and media workers making up a significant portion. These findings suggest that younger generations adopt AI faster and integrate it into core responsibilities rather than simple automation.

73% of survey participants (18-30) personally pay for AI tools: Younger employees (aged 18-30) are more likely to pay for AI access, while those over 30 rely on company-funded tools.

Complete Study Results: https://aithor.com/research/80-of-gen-zs-use-ai-at-work-and-are-afraid-about-it-replacing-them-a-new-study

