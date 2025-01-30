ZENWORK INC: Just 1 Day to Go! Tax1099 can Help with the Last-minute 1099 Filings with Ease

The clock is ticking! It's your last chance to file your information returns before the January 31 deadline. Let Tax1099 take the stress out of last-minute filings and make it effortless for you.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR and DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / The deadline is tomorrow! With just one day left to file your 1099s , W-2s , and 94x forms , businesses and tax professionals must act fast to avoid penalties and stay compliant.

The risks are high-avoid costly mistakes by eFiling today with Zenwork Tax1099 , an IRS-authorized eFile provider trusted by 750,000+ businesses.

Why File with Tax1099?

? Fast & Reliable: eFile 40+ informational returns (1099s, W-2s, 94x, ACA, etc.) directly with IRS and states.

? Automated Compliance: Validate TINs , manage W-9/W-8s , and stay audit-ready with their action tracking and record-keeping features.

? Secure & Scalable: Bank-grade security with 256-bit encryption and full audit logs.

? AI-Powered Support: 24/7 assistance and step-by-step guidance to file tax forms with the added advantage of transactional capabilities within the same chat window.

? Bulk Upload & API Integrations: File thousands of forms effortlessly with 12+ integrations.

Whether you're handling a few filings or thousands, Tax1099 simplifies the process, ensuring compliance without the stress.

The Clock is Ticking!

With just one day left, don't risk last-minute issues. Serving businesses, aggregative filers, service providers, and tax professionals of every size, Tax1099 offers a complete user-centric solution that fulfills all filing needs. In addition to filing tax forms, businesses can also file their taxes with Tax1099's EFTPS service . Navigating through multiple platforms and struggling with manual processes have become a thing of the past. With cloud-based platforms like Tax1099, users can track real-time status, schedule filings, and manage clients and team's workflow through a single platform.

Even if there's a rejection, Tax1099 allows forms to be corrected and retransmitted at no additional charges, ensuring compliance without added complications. With advanced features like these, Tax1099 helps tax professionals and businesses manage their operations with precision and at most efficiency.

About Zenwork Tax1099: Tax1099, an IRS-authorized digital tax compliance service, simplifies tax filing for over 750,000 businesses nationwide. Offering 40+ federal and state-compliant electronic returns, 12+ data management integrations, API integration, secure document management, Bulk filing, TIN Matching, and 24/7 customer support, Tax1099 is a leading tax filing solution provider.?

About Zenwork Inc: Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099 and backed by Spectrum Equity, is a key player in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology. With a decade of experience, Zenwork Inc. has assisted over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms in simplifying compliance. Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com .?

Contact:

Ed Pratt

Zenwork Inc.

ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

