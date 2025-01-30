Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE:SW, LSE:SWR) (the "Company") announced today that its Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per share on its ordinary shares. The quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per ordinary share is payable March 18, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Dividend Timetable

The timetable for payment of the quarterly dividend of $0.4308 per ordinary share is as follows:

Ex-dividend Date: February 14, 2025 Record Date: February 14, 2025 Payment Date: March 18, 2025

The default payment currency is U.S. Dollar for shareholders who hold their ordinary shares through a Depository Trust Company (DTC) participant. It is also U.S. Dollar for shareholders holding their ordinary shares in registered form, unless a currency election has been registered with the Company's Transfer Agent, Computershare Trust Company N.A. by 5:00 p.m. (New York) 10:00 p.m. (Dublin) on February 13, 2025.

The default payment currency for shareholders holding their ordinary shares in the form of Depository Interests is U.S. Dollar. Such shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in Pounds Sterling or Euro by providing their instructions to the Company's Depositary Interest provider, Computershare Investor Services plc, by 12:00 p.m. (New York) 5:00 p.m. (Dublin) on February 28, 2025.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

