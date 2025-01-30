Inogen Alliance Announces Sponsorship of Global Water Stewardship Forum With AWS

Inogen Alliance is an official sponsor of the upcoming tenth annual Global Water Stewardship Forumwith the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS), for the third year. The forum runs from 24-25 June 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

As an Alliance we are representing our global presence at this event with thirteen Associate co-sponsors including Antea Brasil, Antea Group France, Antea Group UK, Antea Group USA, Baden Consulting in Switzerland, Chola MS Risk Services Limited (CMSRS) in India, HPC France, HPC Italy, HPC Germany, Hydrophil in Austria, Mediterra in Spain, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates in Australia, and Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand; with our global Water Working Group leader Beatrice Bizzaro.

The Alliance for Water stewardship Forum is one of the key events in which our community of members, implementers and stakeholders to share knowledge and learning on the evolution of water stewardship practice and forge new directions through dialogue and partnerships. Held annually in Edinburgh, Scotland, since 2016, it has become the must-attend event for the international water stewardship community.

We are proud to be sponsors among brands including Diageo and Nutrien.

To learn more about the AWS Forum 2025 visit: https://a4ws.org/aws-global-water-stewardship-forum-2/

"At Inogen Alliance, we are committed to guiding clients worldwide in developing and implementing effective water stewardship programs aligned with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard. Our mission is to foster responsible water management in harmony with environmental and hydrogeological contexts, ensuring sustainable and resilient practices for businesses and communities.

Our Inogen Alliance Water Working Group serves as a platform for our global Associates to share technical expertise, project case studies, and practical insights on market trends and emerging water challenges. Currently, the group includes over 30 colleagues from 16 countries who are part of the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Professional Credentialing System," Beatrice Bizzaro, HPC Italy, Inogen Alliance global Water Working Group leader.

The complete list of AWS credentialed implementors is available here.

The AWS Global Water Forum is a unique opportunity to exchange water stewardship experiences with industry leaders and build connections with members of the wider global water stewardship community. This event has become a cornerstone annual global meeting for our water experts and clients to come together across geographic locations.

Pre-registration is open initially for AWS Members, followed by non-Members starting 12 February. If you are interested, get your tickets early as this event has a history of selling out. Our global water team of over 20 in attendance would love to see you in person at the AWS Forum in June!

If you are looking for support with your water stewardship strategies or AWS check out more on our global water services here.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire