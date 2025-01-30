Volatus Aerospace Corp.: Volatus Aerospace Surpasses 75,000 Flight Hours in Pipeline Integrity Monitoring, Reinforcing Leadership in Aerial Inspection Services

Advancing Aerial Intelligence with proprietary software - AIRS (Aerial Intelligence Reporting System)

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT)(OTCQX:TAKOF)(Frankfurt:A2JEQU) ("Volatus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 75,000 flight hours conducting pipeline integrity monitoring. This milestone reinforces the company's leadership in aerial inspection services and underscores its commitment to supporting critical energy infrastructure with advanced monitoring solutions.

This milestone reflects the power of AIRS (Aerial Intelligence Reporting System), Volatus' proprietary technology that provides actionable data for regulatory compliance. With vast experience in low-altitude aerial inspections, Volatus provides real-time monitoring to detect and prevent potential leaks, environmental hazards, and structural concerns in pipelines across North America. The company's extensive flight hours reflect its operational excellence, safety record, and trusted partnerships with energy sector clients.

"Achieving 75,000 flight hours is a testament to the expertise of our pilots, the reliability of our fleet, and the confidence our clients place in our services," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "Pipeline operators rely on us for timely and accurate inspections, and with AIRS, we've streamlined the inspection process, leveraging advanced imaging, artificial intelligence, and automation to deliver even greater insights and operational efficiency.

Volatus is actively expanding its capabilities to incorporate drone-based Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations to applications like these, leveraging its state-of-the-art remote Operations Control Centre. These advancements align with Volatus' commitment to next-generation aerial solutions that prioritize automation, sustainability, and real-time intelligence for industries such as energy, infrastructure, and logistics.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With deep technological and subject matter expertise and over 100 years' worth of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides meaningful aerial solutions for end users across various industries using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS or drones). We are committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through innovative, real-world aerial solutions.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the anticipated benefits of, and estimated revenue to be generated by, the master service agreement; (ii) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits and revenues of the master service agreement to the Company; the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV; and including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form under the section "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

TSXV: FLT

Media Contact

Danielle Gagne

Head of Marketing and Communications, Volatus Aerospace

+1 833-865-2887

Danielle.gagne@volatusaerospace.com

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire