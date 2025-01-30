Revolutionizing Search: Experts Launch AI-Powered Search Book and Community for Those Building Next-Generation AI Projects

Authors Trey Grainger, Doug Turnbull, Max Irwin, release book and create online hub to inspire, educate, and showcase new breakthroughs in machine learning and search.

The world of search has been transformed by machine learning, yet a significant gap remains between traditional information retrieval methods and the promise of AI. Authors and AI search experts Trey Grainger, Doug Turnbull, and Max Irwin aim to close this gap with their new book, AI-Powered Search, and its companion online community at aipoweredsearch.com. Together, these resources inspire, educate, and showcase groundbreaking advancements in machine learning and search technology.

Released by Manning Publications, AI-Powered Search is a comprehensive guide to modern search relevance techniques in the AI era. Topics include vector embeddings, multimodal and hybrid search, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), learning to rank, and models based on user behavioral insights- all while offering best practices for scaling these solutions.

The demand for this knowledge is evident, with well over 3,000 participants in Manning's Early Access Program. "The book is a treasure map," says Mark Moyou, Senior Data Scientist at NVIDIA. "Now you have decades of semantic search knowledge at your fingertips."

More than just theory, the book includes over 200 executable code examples that can be run with simple commands. "This book helped me jumpstart my entire journey towards semantic search, including the beginning of my startup," says Hamza Farooq, founder of Traversaal.ai. AI-Powered Search is a fast track to building intelligent search systems and automating ongoing relevance improvements.

Recognizing the rapid evolution of AI-powered search, the online AI-Powered Search Community is launching alongside the book to foster collaboration and innovation among professionals. The platform serves as a hub for sharing techniques, best practices, and breakthroughs in search technology. Key partnerships with organizations like OpenSource Connections and OpenSearch underscore the community's credibility.

AIPoweredSearch.com offers:

Training Resources: Guides and tutorials for professionals at all levels.

Exclusive Content: Articles, videos, case studies, and educational materials.

Collaboration Opportunities: A space for innovators to connect and share insights.

"Search is one of the most critical, cross-functional technologies within any enterprise," says Trey Grainger, lead author, educator, and consultant at Searchkernel. "Data scientists are developing new techniques to improve relevance across text, images, and multimodal media. The intersection of these innovations is the power of AI-powered search. But that knowledge is scattered. We created the hub to have a unified, community-driven knowledge-sharing platform."

About

AI-Powered Search and its online community provide the ultimate resources for discovering and mastering the latest in AI Search technology. They help professionals engage with each other to learn, connect, and innovate on the frontier of search and AI.

