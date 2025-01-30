Hub for innovation and collaboration, driving the development of next-generation technologies that will shape the future of connectivity and communication

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and the University of Malaga (UMA) have opened a 6G research and innovation Lab. The facility is dedicated to advancing 6G technology through comprehensive solutions that address key use cases and technological challenges.

The Malaga 6G Research and Innovation lab is an integral part of Keysight's European infrastructure. Keysight Laboratories engages with customers, markets, universities, and research communities along with participating in numerous consortia, industry, and standards bodies.

The lab features three main workspaces: Monitor, Measurement, and Experience. The Monitor workspace enables real-time monitoring of the 5G and 6G mobile network experimentation platform Victoria Network. The Measurement workspace will be equipped with Keysight's latest hardware and software test and measurement solutions, while the Experience workspace will showcase 6G use cases and technology demonstrations, providing a hands-on experience.

Research at the lab will focus on the following areas:

New Spectrum and Components - Satisfying the demand for high speed and data throughput with innovative frequency technology and novel component design.

- Satisfying the demand for high speed and data throughput with innovative frequency technology and novel component design. AI ML Networks Enhancing network performance by integrating intelligent and efficient artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions.

Enhancing network performance by integrating intelligent and efficient artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Digital Twins Creating virtual replicas of physical entities, providing a zero-risk environment for testing and development.

Creating virtual replicas of physical entities, providing a zero-risk environment for testing and development. Networked Sensing Utilizing the network to sense and interact with the world around us, enabling new applications and services.

Utilizing the network to sense and interact with the world around us, enabling new applications and services. New Network Topologies Developing open and scalable network architectures to ensure extreme connectivity and reliability.

Developing open and scalable network architectures to ensure extreme connectivity and reliability. Security and Privacy Ensuring that network infrastructure components are robust and secure against cyberattacks, supporting critical services with high reliability.

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President, 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight, said: "The new lab will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the 6G space, driving the development of next-generation technologies that will shape the future of connectivity and communication. By providing an environment that offers a cohesive set of design and development building blocks across interconnected technology domains, we enable researchers to spark new insights. The 6G Research and Innovation lab will be pivotal in bringing use cases to life, enhancing human interactions, improving enterprise efficiencies, and accelerating innovations that will transform society."

Pedro Merino, Director of Institute of Software Engineering and Technologies (ITIS) at the University of Malaga, said: "The establishment of the Victoria Network and the 6G Keysight-UMA laboratory positions us as an international benchmark for fostering collaborations with companies and governmental bodies in the 6G sector. This initiative represents a significant opportunity for advancing research and innovation, and it is instrumental in driving forward our mission to lead in 6G technology development."

