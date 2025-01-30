London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - PropTech company SalesRook today announced growth figures, including 127% revenue growth in 2024 and processing of over 50,000 property enquiry messages weekly through its WhatsApp platform. The company will host an industry event in March to discuss AI adoption in the UK property market.

The announcement comes as the property sector prepares for upcoming changes. With the Stamp Duty relief threshold set to drop from £425,000 to £300,000 in April 2025, first-time buyers are intensifying their property search. According to Estate Agent Today, their share of transactions reached a record 31.8% in late 2024 (source: https://www.estateagenttoday.co.uk/breaking-news/2025/01/asking-price-discounts-rise-as-stamp-duty-rush-begins/).

Richard Remington, Commercial Director and Co-Founder, explains: "Estate agents are experiencing unprecedented enquiry volumes while managing property stock levels. Our AI platform helps automate client communication to address these challenges."

Growth Metrics

The company reported the following figures:

127% growth in software revenues in 2024

Processing over 50,000 WhatsApp messages weekly

Supporting over 125 offices nationwide

Processing property enquiries 24/7, with 40% of client engagement occurring outside office hours

Market Context

SalesRook launched its WhatsApp-based extension for estate agents, integrated with the CRM Reapit, in late 2022. The property sector currently faces several key challenges:

High enquiry volumes creating response management challenges

Limited property stock affecting market dynamics

Operational inefficiencies impacting service delivery

AI Implementation in Property Services

As AI adoption increases in estate agency, SalesRook follows the UK government's principles-based approach to AI regulation. This aligns with the UK's AI Regulation White Paper (2023), which emphasizes appropriate transparency and explainability in AI deployments.

Max Hardy, Managing Director and Co-Founder at SalesRook, explains: "We're seeing changes in how people interact with AI estate agents. While we encourage transparency and follow ICO guidance on data protection, we find that customers care most about getting rapid, helpful responses to their property queries - regardless of the technology enabling it."

The success of these AI interactions reflects the effectiveness of the UK's flexible regulatory approach. While the Information Commissioner's Office emphasises fairness and transparency in AI applications, it allows organisations to implement these principles in ways that best serve their customers.

Event Details

The company will host an industry event to discuss AI adoption in property services:

Date: Wednesday, March 5th, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: The Little Ship Club, London EC4R 3TB

About SalesRook

Founded in 2022, SalesRook develops AI technology for estate agents and mortgage brokers across the UK.

The company's WhatsApp-based platform integrates with leading CRMs to automate client communication.

Further Information: Website: www.salesrook.com Contact: hello@salesrook.com





