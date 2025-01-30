DJ Ørsted to present its annual report for 2024 on February 6

Ørsted will present its annual report for 2024 on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The report will be released at approx. 8:00 CET. In connection with the presentation of the annual report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET. The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Annual Report 2024. Presentation slides will be available in the morning on the day of the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) . For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Lina Danstrup 99 55 76 96 lidan@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

