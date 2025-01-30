Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
30.01.25
18:27 Uhr
37,410 Euro
+1,030
+2,83 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,43037,44018:54
37,43037,44018:54
30.01.2025 17:37 Uhr
200 Leser



Ørsted to present its annual report for 2024 on February 6

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Ørsted to present its annual report for 2024 on February 6 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted to present its annual report for 2024 on February 6 
30-Jan-2025 / 17:04 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30.1.2025 17:04:45 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted will present its annual report for 2024 on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The report will be released at approx. 
8:00 CET. 
In connection with the presentation of the annual report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on 
the same day at 14:00 CET. The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Annual Report 2024. 
Presentation slides will be available in the morning on the day of the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com) 
. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Lina Danstrup 
99 55 76 96 
lidan@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Notice of annual report.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  373886 
EQS News ID:  2078353 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2078353&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2025 11:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
