Beiersdorf: 2025 Resident of Distinction Award Recipients Recognized at Maui Derm-Hawaii

Beiersdorf Sponsors Top Dermatology Residents to Attend the 2025 Maui Derm-Hawaii Conference

DermMentors announced today that as part of the 14th Annual Resident of Distinction Award, Beiersdorf Inc. sponsored five top dermatology residents to attend the 2025 Maui Derm-Hawaii conference, held in Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii, from January 19-24, 2025.

2025 Awardees (From left): Yelena Dokic, MD, Brooke Burgess, MD, MS, Maggi Ahmed, MD, PhD, Victoria Perez, MD, Sima Amin, MD, MBA

As selected by the dermMentors Faculty, the Resident Awardees - Maggi Ahmed, MD, PhD, of The University of Massachusetts, Sima Amin, MD, MBA, of the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Brooke Burgess, MD, MS, of The University of Texas-San Antonio, Yelena Dokic, MD, of the Baylor College of Medicine, and Victoria Perez, MD, of Columbia University - attended the scientific sessions as well as networking and mentorship events with thought leaders in dermatology. The Residents presented their research during the Maui Derm "Talk Story" sessions on January 20-22. At the awards ceremony, Beiersdorf also presented the 2025 Resident Awardees with $500 Conference Support Grants, to be used toward their continuing education at a future dermatology conference.

George Martin, MD, Program Director for Maui Derm, presides over the Resident of Distinction Award as Medical Director, and the 2025 dermMentors Faculty were world-renowned dermatologists Hilary Baldwin, MD, of Rutgers University, Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD, of Rosalind Franklin University, Sheila Friedlander, MD, of Scripps Health, Ted Rosen, MD, of the Baylor College of Medicine, and Linda Stein Gold, MD, of the Henry Ford Health System.

Established in 2011, dermMentors.org and the dermMentors Resident of Distinction Award program are sponsored by Beiersdorf Inc., the makers of Eucerin® and Aquaphor®, and administered by Evince Communications, LLC. Now in its 14th year, the dermMentors Resident of Distinction Award recognizes top residents in dermatology for their standout research and dedication to their field, while providing them with insights from respected thought leaders, and facilitating and fostering relationships between residents and mentors in dermatology.

