Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114
Frankfurt
30.01.25
09:59 Uhr
0,272 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.01.2025 17:46 Uhr
117 Leser
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Letter re DG Innovate plc ('DGI')

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Letter re DG Innovate plc ('DGI') 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Letter re DG Innovate plc ('DGI') 
30-Jan-2025 / 16:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa", "THAL" or the "Company") 
 
Letter re DG Innovate plc ('DGI') 
 
Thalassa wishes to make public the following letter sent to the Board of DG Innovate plc ('DGI') earlier this week, 
which sought to engage with DGI to explore possible ways of delivering value, liquidity and a credible long-term 
strategy for all DGI stakeholders, including, but not limited to, making an offer to purchase DGI's operating 
subsidiaries and/or assets. Thalassa is very disappointed not to have received a response, especially given the 99% 
decline in DGI share price since its decision to de-list that was announced on 31 December 2024. 
Thalassa considers any proposal that might offer demonstrable value accretion and provide liquidity to DGI shareholders 
should be considered by the DGI Board as potentially being in their own shareholders' best interest. 
 
Letter: 
The Board of Directors (the 'Board') 
 
Re: DG Innovate Plc (the 'Company') 
 
We write as a shareholder of the Company holding 50,000,000 ordinary shares. 
 
With reference to the Company's RNS announcement dated 10 December 2024, the Company states that the successful 
conditional placing would raise GBP500,000 and which "will ensure that the Company has sufficient funds for its immediate 
needs until early February 2025". 
 
Despite the placing, the Company's further RNS announcement a mere three weeks later, 31 December 2024, states, "there 
has been and remains a broad lack of demand for exposure to companies at DGI's current stage of development within the 
UK's traditional institutional investor base". It continues, "The DGI Directors do not foresee any obvious near-term 
catalysts likely to change this backdrop and have therefore concluded that the costs, regulatory requirements and 
additional administrative burden associated with maintaining the Company's listing are now, in their opinion, 
completely disproportionate to the benefits." 
 
The Company is now set to cancel its listing on 31 January 2025. 
 
We note that since the Company's announcement of 31 December 2024, there has been no further update on the company's 
solvency or fund-raising status. 
 
With this in mind, as a shareholder, we require that the Board provides immediate answers to the following questions: 
 
 1. Given our concerns and the lack of public disclosure, we can only conclude that the Company is operating 
  in the "Twilight Zone" if it is not already insolvent. Please advise? 
 
 2. Alternatively, the Company has already reached agreement on funding, post delisting, or reached 
  conditional terms for funding, which in either event would require disclosure. We request immediate clarity? 
 
 
Further, in the company's RNS announcement of 31 December 2024, the Company states: "Furthermore, current discussions 
with potential investors who could substantially invest in DGI were it no longer listed has given the Directors 
confidence that this provides the best available route to significant funding". Again, we request answers to these 
further questions: 
 
 3. Has the Company concluded any future funding arrangements or agreements in principle? 
 
 4. If any such arrangements or agreements on potential investment exist, why has the Company not announced 
  these? In this connection why has the Company not announced the terms and conditions of the potential funding from 
  the Investment Fund for Wales? 
 
 5. We have been advised that the Investment Fund for Wales will not invest in a 'plc', however, even if this 
  in indeed the case, why then has the Company not set up a holding structure to allow investors to invest in 
  selective unquoted investee companies? We are very familiar with control issues, which can be addressed by the 
  issuance of Convertible Preference shares which can only be converted in the event that the conversion does not 
  trigger a breach of covenants. 
 
If the Company has not made any announcements in respect of future funding because of there being no arrangements or 
agreements in place, the Company must be, or must imminently be, insolvent. Please advise? 
 
Further, we are aware of the large volume of transactions in the Company's shares recently and note the absence of 
published TR1s. Please explain why? 
 
Whilst we, as a shareholder, might consider potential proposals in respect of a potential approach, the Company's lack 
of clear financial disclosure make formulation of an unconditional proposal completely impossible. 
 
Given the clear time sensitivity of the matters raised in this letter, the imminent de-listing on Friday 31 January 
2025 and the apparent parlous financial standing of the Company, we request that answers to the above questions be 
provided by email no later than 4pm on Wednesday 29 January 2025. 
 
Yours etc. 
 
 
END 
For further information, please contact: 
Enquiries:      enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 373887 
EQS News ID:  2078349 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2078349&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2025 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
