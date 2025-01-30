The industry-focused awards recognized innovations in areas such as lasers, biomedical, quantum tech, sensors, and cameras and imaging

On 29 January, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, recognized the top-rated new optics and photonics products with the industry-focused Prism Awards. The gala evening, held during SPIE Photonics West, marked the Prism Awards' 17th anniversary of honoring companies that are bringing transformative products to market.

Each year, the SPIE Prism Awards reflect the rapidly growing trajectory, exciting latest developments, and rich technical innovations across photonics and photonics-enabled industries. This year, the annual ceremony honored a range of established and emerging companies applying innovative and creative solutions to critical problems in areas such as cameras and imaging systems, sensors, lasers, quantum technology, and biomedical optical solutions. In addition, the Society recognized its second SPIE Catalyst Award recipient, honoring a for-profit company for a specific social or environmentally focused program that has had significant positive impact, either within their workplace, on society at large, or on the environment.

Finalists and winners were selected by a panel of international judges who leveraged their knowledge and acumen from across the technology commercialization and funding sectors. The distinguished judges from nine countries included government-agency representatives, commercial business executives, academic researchers, and industry leaders. Presenters at the gala event included Luminate's Sujatha Ramanujan, Edmund Optics' Katie Schwertz, ETH Zurich's Ursula Keller, NKT Photonics' Basil Garabet, Singular Photonics' Shahida Imani, Notal Vision's Nishant Mohan, Ruda Optical's Kate Medicus, Thorlabs' Jennifer Cable, and Imperial College London's Jessica Wade

"Each year, the SPIE Prism Awards showcase a comprehensive range of innovative products based on optics and photonics technology," said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. "By bringing these optics and photonics enabled products to market, these companies the finalists as well as the winners offer us transformative technologies that will impact lives across the world. It's been a true pleasure to congratulate them in person."

Below is the complete list of the award categories, the winners, and their winning products:

Biomedical: Norlase, LYNX

Cameras and Imaging Systems: NIL Technology, metaEye TM Ultra-Compact Camera

Lasers: Scantinel Photonics GmbH, Narrow Linewidth Hybrid-Integrated Laser

Optical Materials and Components: Omega Optical, DeepUV TM Transmission Gratings

Quantum Tech: Leonardo DRS (Daylight Solutions), Stretto

Sensors: FlulDect GmbH, SpheroScan Explorer

Software: HyperSpectral Corp., SpecAI

Test and Measurement: Quartus Engineering Inc., OptiQuiver

Catalyst: SCHOTT AG, 100% Hydrogen Optical Glass Production

For more information on the Prism Awards and the 2025 winners, please visit the official website: www.photonicsprismaward.com/

About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $25 million in the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. www.spie.org.

