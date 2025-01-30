London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Rapidly expanding indie film production company Shogun Films has announced a 4 film deal with Surrey's burgeoning Guildford Studios for 2025.

Martin Kemp onset of Doctor Plague



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/238822_6bcdfb241462ca93_001full.jpg

Guildford Studios is a 200 acre former military base just 34 miles from London featuring an array of stunning ready-made locations and facilities as well as a number of production offices and sets and stages under construction. The brain child of entrepreneurs Michael Bradley and Paul O'Brien, Guildford Studios is anticipated to become a key part of the booming British Film Industry.

In 2024, Shogun filmed portions of both serial killer film Doctor Plague, starring Martin Kemp, Gary Webster and David Yip, and espionage thriller Knightfall, starring Geoffrey Moore, Ian Ogilvy and Michael Paré at Guildford, laying the foundations for a more prolific relationship this year. In Doctor Plague, Guildford provided backdrops for a police station, industrial areas, a working garage and a stunning forest with a unique 'haunted' tree. For Knightfall, the studios stood in for a top secret military base, to be seen in the film's action-packed opening sequence.

In 2025, Shogun will film post-apocalyptic Sci Fi action thriller War of the Worlds: Survivor starring Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott, creature feature Terrorsaur, action movie Hell Runner and horror movie Interview With A Werewolf at Guildford Studios in a 4 picture pact with the facility.

Shogun Films founder Jonathan Sothcott said, "I'm delighted to progress our professional relationship with Mike and Paul at Guildford Studios - they have been supportive and encouraging of us at Shogun and as we grow and produce more movies, a regular production base - especially one with so much to offer - is essential. They have embraced the realities of low budget, fast-turnaround filmmaking in a way that I don't think any other studios do, which is very encouraging when big US studios have monopolised many other production facilities. Guildford Studios is an indie filmmaker's dream come true."

Michael Bradley of Guildford Studios said, "With the writers' strike our market slowed so we chased the indie sector and I am so pleased we did. Finding Shogun Films was great. The team are incredibly professional - they always show up on time, they run their film days like clockwork and they are a great bunch to work with. Jonathan Sothcott knows a lot of great A List talent too. We are particularly looking forward to Terrorsaur and Interview With A Werewolf and putting our amazing 200 acre backlot to use."

Shogun Films was founded by husband and wife team Jonathan Sothcott and Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott and is rapidly growing to become a top producer of high quality, low budget genre movies in the UK. The company has an ethical focus on supporting British talent, employing veteran actors, giving opportunities to industry newcomers and with a preference for practical special effects where possible. Shogun is currently in pre-production on a trio of horror movies: Werewolf Hunt, Harbinger and The Secret of Guy Fawkes, all filming in Spring 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238822

SOURCE: GYT