Formerra Strengthens Support for Healthcare Manufacturers With Expanded Global Footprint and Tailored Polymer Solutions

Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, will spotlight its extended abilities to address the evolving challenges faced by medical device manufacturers at the upcoming MD&M West in Anaheim, California. The company's latest initiatives focus on mitigating supply chain changes, supporting regulatory compliance, and expanding its global footprint.

Formerra returns to MD&M West with a global logistics expansion and tailored solutions to help medical OEMs maintain momentum. (Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)

"Today's healthcare manufacturers face a combination of regulatory change with an accelerated need to innovate," said Kelly Wessner, Vice President of Sales at Formerra. "Our role is to deliver the materials, know-how, and global infrastructure they need to navigate these challenges confidently as they advance device technology and patient care."

A recent change in supplier footprint has tightened the availability of medical-grade ABS and SAN materials in the US. For customers impacted by this supply change, Formerra can offer equivalent solutions - based on its strong global supplier partnerships - and assist in requalification efforts.

To support healthcare manufacturers seeking diversified supply chains, Formerra has opened a new warehouse in Penang, Malaysia to complement its existing commercial team there. Together with its established hub in Singapore, this creates a robust logistics network to address growing demand from OEMs and contract manufacturers in the region.

Supply chain disruptions brought on by Covid-19 and weather events have generally subsided, and Formerra's healthcare customers are regaining momentum in developing new products. Formerra supports this resurgence by enabling advancements in key areas such as drug delivery systems, remote monitoring devices, labware, and vision care applications.

In addition, exciting enhancements to the personalized Formerra.com customer experience are in development and will soon be rolling out. Formerra.com offers convenience and transparency by providing users with easy access to live pricing, online ordering, shipment tracking, and more.

Formerra will be exhibiting at MD&M West next week in Booth 3182. Click here to view Formerra in the MD&M West Show Planner.

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

