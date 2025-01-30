Anzeige
Edf: Estimated nuclear generation in France for 2025, 2026 and 2027

Finanznachrichten News

Estimated nuclear generation in France for 2025, 2026 and 2027

30 January 2025 - EDF shares its estimates of nuclear generation in France for the next three years.

Previously estimated between 335-365TWh1 per year in 2025 and 2026, the nuclear output range in France is now estimated between 350-370TWh for each of these two years.

EDF nuclear generation in France for 2027 is estimated between 350-370TWh.

The nuclear output estimate in France for the next three years includes the output from Flamanville 3.

About EDF
The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF's 2023 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1
(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

1 Estimate of nuclear generation not taking Flamanville 3 into account. See press release dated 07/26/2024


