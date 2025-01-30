THERANEXUS PUBLISHES ITS CASH POSITION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2024 AND PRESENTS ITS PROGRESS REPORT

Lyon, France - 30 January 2025, 6pm CET - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces publication of its cash position as at 31 December 2024, and presents its progress report.

On 31 December 2024, total available funds stood at €1.0 M, compared with €1.9 M on 30 September 2024. As stipulated in the press release of 17 December 2024[1], the company has since strengthened its cash position, which stood at €4.0 M as of 29 January 2025. Pursuant to the agreement signed with Exeltis on 16 December 2024[2], the company collected the upfront payment of €2 M as planned. As expected, Bpifrance also recently paid out €1.1 M, which included the balance of the NeuroLead grant and the first part of the PickASO project funding.

Theranexus Chairman and CEO, Mathieu Charvériat, commented: "We have achieved a key milestone with this initial industrial partnership with Insud Pharma/Exeltis aimed at marketing TX01 for the rare Niemann-Pick type C and Gaucher diseases. Thanks to this agreement, we have received the upfront payment of €2 M and funds to the amount of €1.1 M released by Bpifrance for the NeuroLead and PickASO projects. Our financial horizon now extends to the first quarter of 2026. Regarding our Batten-1 drug candidate, we are exploring all options, including an industrial agreement, to launch our pivotal trial in 2025. Meanwhile, we are continuing our research on a novel antisense oligonucleotide targeting TFEB, a key protein in autophagy for treating rare neurological lysosomal diseases in connection with the PickASO project led with Inserm and Diverchim."

Moreover, and as declared previously, Theranexus has won the support of its banking partners to restructure its debt, including capital repayment deferral until March 2026 and a 21-month extension of the maturity date on its loans.

