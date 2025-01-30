Pegasus Resources, Inc.: Pegasus Resources Provides Update on Drilling Plans and Market Strategy

Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V:PEGA)(Frankfurt:0QS0)(OTC Pink:SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") wished to provide an update to investors that it is actively working towards a summer drill program on its permitted Utah uranium properties, positioning the Company to capitalize on potential policy shifts under the incoming Trump administration.

Recent industry commentary has been overwhelmingly bullish, leading the Company to believe that positive regulatory and policy changes may be on the horizon-changes that could significantly benefit the mining sector, particularly uranium exploration and development. Among the anticipated policy shifts are:

Streamlined Processes : Regulatory hurdles that delay project approvals are expected to be minimized through expedited reviews.

Enhanced Federal Support : Critical mineral projects may receive elevated consideration for funding and fast-tracked permitting.

Land Access and Mapping : Public lands could reopen for exploration, while mapping initiatives aim to identify previously untapped resources.

National Security and Trade: Mineral projects deemed essential to defence and economic independence are expected to be prioritized, reducing reliance on foreign supply chains.

These potential developments align with Pegasus' long-term strategy and could provide a more favourable environment for advancing its Utah-based uranium assets.

"With the new administration, Pegasus is excited for the future of the mining industry in the USA," stated CEO Christian Timmins. "Anticipated policy shifts that could streamline permitting, enhance federal support, and prioritize domestic US mineral projects present significant opportunities. We believe patience and strategic positioning will allow Pegasus to capitalize on these developments and advance our Utah-based uranium assets under a mining-friendly administration. With drilling permits in hand, Pegasus is ready for an exciting future."

Pegasus is confident that the incoming Trump administration's policies will strengthen the mining sector, creating a more favourable environment for uranium exploration and development. The Company is strategically positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and is prepared to advance its Energy Sands and Jupiter uranium projects as these policies take effect. Regardless of the evolving policy landscape, Pegasus remains committed to advancing its high-potential uranium assets and maximizing shareholder value. The Company appreciates the ongoing support of its shareholders and will provide updates as developments unfold.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold, and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information, please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Christian Timmins

President, CEO and Director

Pegasus Resources Inc.

700 - 838 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6

PH: 1-403-597-3410

X: https://twitter.com/MrChris_Timmins

X: https://twitter.com/pegasusresinc

E: info@pegasusresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding creation of value for Company shareholders, results of operations the size, timing and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering and the listing of the Common Shares (including the Common Shares underlying the Warrants and the broker warrants) on the TSXV upon closing of the Offering.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that the Company maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate, future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as other assumptions risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Pegasus as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Pegasus may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: Pegasus Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire