Full-Time Office Returns Hits 50% in 2025 Shares Scoop Commute

Why Employee Benefits Matter More Than Ever

With 33% of U.S. employers already mandating full-time office returns - and projections showing that number will rise but not exceed 50% in 2025 - 64% of CEOs globally anticipate a full return to offices by 2026.

The carpooling market is expected to double to $30.43 Billion by 2034

Scoop Commute is working with global firms to help workers return to the office full-time with carpooling employee benefits

Companies are driving this shift by emphasizing the benefits of in-person work, such as fostering cultural cohesion, boosting collaboration, enhancing productivity, and enabling mentorship.

To ease the transition and address challenges like commuting costs and travel time, many organizations are turning to innovative employee benefit programs designed to support their workforce and ensure the return-to-office experience is both sustainable and employee-friendly.

Carpooling as an Employee Benefit

Scoop Commute , America's leading carpooling app, is partnering with leading U.S. firms including global tech companies based in Seattle and San Francisco, to offer innovative carpooling programs as employee benefits. With the carpooling market expected to double to $30.43 Billion by 2034, the aim is to reduce single-occupancy vehicles, while cutting commute costs which helps to boost financial wellness for employees.

Scoop Commute works with HR, Transportation and Facility teams to create innovative solutions which help colleagues feel better connected through carpool programs that connect people going in the same direction, further enhancing workplace relationships and productivity.

The app helps enterprises track miles shared, single-occupancy vehicle trips reduced, and the resulting decrease in pollution/emissions, creating a culture around sustainability.

In addition to carpooling, employers are expanding other transportation benefits, such as:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging and Incentives: Installing EV charging stations at office locations and providing subsidies or incentives to encourage employees to transition to electric vehicles. This supports both sustainability goals and cost-effective commuting.

Subsidized Public Transit Passes: Providing discounts or full coverage for public transportation to reduce commuting expenses and encourage sustainable travel.

Parking Incentives: Offering free or discounted parking spaces for employees who drive, particularly in urban areas where parking can be costly and limited.

Shuttle Services: Establishing corporate shuttles to serve high-density employee locations, creating a convenient and efficient alternative to individual car use.

The shift back to the office full-time offers an opportunity to reimagine how we support employees in a more connected, productive, and eco-conscious workplace. By embracing transportation employee benefits and other forward-thinking initiatives, organizations can pave the way for a more resilient, motivated, and satisfied workforce in 2025 and beyond.

At a time when employee retention and engagement are critical to success, these programs don't just move people-they move businesses forward.

Jeremy Zuker, CEO, www.scoopcommute.com

SOURCE: Scoop Commute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire