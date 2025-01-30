Lahore, Pakistan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - One Homes is pleased to announce that Walters & Cohen Architects, the celebrated British architectural firm renowned for its award-winning educational designs, has been appointed as the lead design partner for Pakistan's first purpose-built student accommodation in Lahore.

Pakistan's First Purpose-Built Student Accommodation Project

Building on a legacy of designing student and community-focused properties, this partnership aspires to deliver a transformative development for educational infrastructure in the region.

One Homes recently announced their foray into Pakistan's student accommodation sector with a plan to pioneer investment into the country's Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) asset class and develop a nationwide portfolio that meets international standards.

Walters & Cohen are recognised globally for their work on educational and community projects. Their designs combine innovation, sustainability, and a deep understanding of student needs, making them an ideal choice for this groundbreaking project.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer of One Homes, said, "Purpose-built student accommodation is globally recognised as the preferred asset class. We're delighted to collaborate with a world-leading specialist like Walters & Cohen to deliver this first-of-its-kind development in Pakistan. Leveraging the expertise and knowledge of those who have delivered in this space on a global level will ensure we develop top-in-class assets for One Homes and our investors."

Cindy Walters, Director of Walters & Cohen Architects, shared her excitement about the project, "At Walters & Cohen, we are passionate about designing environments that not only inspire academic excellence but also create meaningful, lasting impact. Pakistan's first purpose-built student accommodation goes beyond architecture; it provides an extraordinary opportunity to create an environment where young women can thrive academically, socially, and personally, and feel confident about their ability to shape a brighter future for themselves and their communities. We are proud to have been entrusted with the concept design for this development which reflects global standards and has the capacity to deliver profound social change."

The existing lack of proper housing creates a major barrier for students striving for higher education. Through Pakistan's first purpose-built student accommodation for women, this project fills a critical need and underscores how impact investing can catalyse meaningful social change.

This project will include a host of thoughtfully curated amenities, such as a fitness centre, 24/7 security, a shuttle service, and community spaces. Its strategic location in Lahore's vibrant university district, home to over a dozen universities, addresses a critical gap in Pakistan's $30 billion student housing market.

One Homes, founded by serial entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, continues to redefine Pakistan's real estate market by integrating global expertise with local impact. Their portfolio includes landmark developments like One Canal Road, Lahore's most exclusive residential address, and Amaya Residences and Panoramas in Islamabad.

