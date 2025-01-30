Albertsons Companies' ACME Division Celebrates Lunar New Year

Shoppers got in the spirit for their Lunar New Year celebrations in style at ACME Markets' Edgewater, New Jersey store this past weekend!

The event was filled with festive activities, including meal solutions from brands like Thai Kitchen, Sun Tropics, Momofuku and others. The event had a lion dance performance, traditional Erhu music by award-winning artist Feifei Yang, face painting and an authentic Tea Ceremony. Guests also received special coupons in lucky red envelopes, adding an extra touch of cheer.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire