Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
28.01.25
14:33 Uhr
19,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,20019,30020:16
19,20019,30020:08
ACCESS Newswire
30.01.2025 19:50 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies' ACME Division Celebrates Lunar New Year

Finanznachrichten News

EDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Shoppers got in the spirit for their Lunar New Year celebrations in style at ACME Markets' Edgewater, New Jersey store this past weekend!

The event was filled with festive activities, including meal solutions from brands like Thai Kitchen, Sun Tropics, Momofuku and others. The event had a lion dance performance, traditional Erhu music by award-winning artist Feifei Yang, face painting and an authentic Tea Ceremony. Guests also received special coupons in lucky red envelopes, adding an extra touch of cheer.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.