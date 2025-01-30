UNCHARTED Announces the Global Safari Awards Recognizing 25 of the World's Best in Luxury Adventure Travel

UNCHARTED®, the Global Safari Brand, has announced the first-ever Global Safari Awards .

As the world's premier Global Safari Brand, we are recognizing our favorite and finest Outposts® - camps, lodges, ranches and small ships.

With over three decades of expertise in Africa and other world-class wild destinations, UNCHARTED is recognizing 25 UNCHARTED Outposts® that define the modern safari lifestyle in luxury adventure travel. Winners include the ultimate in high-end safari camps, nature-based lodges, remote ranches, and small ships.

"For over 30 years, we've been exploring and partnering with like-minded hosts and guides in the planet's most stunning wild places, and we think it's time for the best of them to gain well-deserved recognition," says UNCHARTED co-founder and CEO Chip Cunningham. "Each UNCHARTED Outpost is a portal to the wild for travelers seeking extraordinary, meaningful, and ethical experiences in spectacular remote locations."

In deciding these awards, UNCHARTED relies on longstanding relationships, listens to travelers, industry experts, thought leaders, and far-flung innovators working on the frontiers of sustainable, experience-driven travel.

"Our primary considerations for the awards, and for our travel partnerships in general, start with the utmost standards in quality of care and experience each Outpost offers to its guests," says UNCHARTED co-founder Sandy Cunningham. "We strongly take into account their conservation practices and the benefits they provide to local communities."

UNCHARTED co-founders Chip and Sandy Cunningham, widely recognized experts in the industry and travel media, developed their expertise and ethos in Africa, and have over the decades broadened the scope of their portfolio to include safari-style experiences throughout the world.

"This is the evolution of the modern safari," says Sandy Cunningham. "We're promoting a holistic 21st-century lifestyle approach that blends exploration with environmental stewardship, and aligns luxury with cultural preservation."

See the list of UNCHARTED Global Safari Award winners here .

For more information about the Global Safari Awards, contact Sandy Cunningham: sandy@gouncharted.com / (505) 231-0699.

