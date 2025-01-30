Eight Oshyn Team Members Recognized as Sitecore MVPs

Honored for commitment to sharing expertise with the global Sitecore community

Oshyn, a digital experience implementation agency specializing in Sitecore, today announced that eight of its Sitecore experts have been recognized as Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals (MVP) by Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software. Mayra Olivo, Leonardo Bravo, Augusto Davalos, and Andrea Rosero were recognized as Ambassadors. Freddy Rueda, Ramiro Batallas, and Gabriel Baldeon were named Technology MVPs. Gustavo Villacrés received the award in the Strategy category. Oshyn staff were 8 of only 241 MVPs worldwide selected this year.

The program recognizes professionals who actively share their knowledge and expertise with online and offline Sitecore communities to help them use Sitecore solutions and AI to create and deliver innovative digital experience solutions that drive business results.

MVPs represent an elite group in the Sitecore community of 16,000 certified developers and over 30,000 active community participants. They are recognized for their contributions' quality, quantity, and impact over the past year. A panel of Sitecore developers and executives honored the MVPs for the quality, quantity, and impact of their contributions in 2024.

"Oshyn's strong partnership with Sitecore is bolstered by our team's dedication to learning and community involvement. This commitment ultimately benefits our clients through enhanced expertise and service," said Diego Rebosio, CEO at Oshyn. "We're delighted that eight of our experts have been recognized again in 2025."

"For nearly two decades, Sitecore has been honored to recognize the work of the experts who have distinguished themselves through continuous innovation and commitment to helping others build exceptional digital experiences," said Roger Connolly, Chief Product Officer at Sitecore. "The MVPs are integral to the global Sitecore community and are looked to for their proven ability to build world-class solutions and dedication to sharing their knowledge."

About Oshyn

Oshyn partners with the world's best brands and creative agencies to create exceptional digital marketing solutions. For over 20 years, Oshyn has worked closely with dozens of marketing, design, and IT teams to deliver countless compelling customer experiences in line with their business objectives. With over 60 developers, trainers, and analysts on staff (more than 30 certified), they've built a stellar reputation working with top brands, including NW Natural, Point B, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Skyworks, Promedica, ALS Global, DMC Global, Minor Hotels, Dole, UMass Global, Wolters Kluwer, NEA Member Benefits, American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, Volkswagen, and Aetna.

