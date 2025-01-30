The all-new Binarly Transparency Platform v2.7 adds cryptographic reachability and PQC compliance features to enable forward-looking organizations to meet NIST standards and deadlines with confidence.

Binarly, a leader in firmware and software supply chain security, today announced the release of its flagship Binarly Transparency Platform v2.7, a major update that immediately enables corporate defenders to prepare for a mandatory transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards.

As quantum computing advances, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has issued fresh guidance on Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), underscoring the urgency of PQC readiness amid deadlines and regulations.

Transitioning large enterprises to meet these new requirements is a lengthy, often complex process. The latest product update has been fitted with patented technologies to handle discovery, inventorying and assessment of cryptographic assets:

Cryptographic Keys: Ownership, algorithm identifier, format, and status (active or deprecated) accurately documented.

"Preparedness for PQC can't happen overnight," said Ryan Weekes, Chief Product Officer at Binarly. "Our platform helps you discover which assets need immediate attention while delivering the insights required to align with new regulations for post-quantum readiness."

By identifying outdated or insecure cryptography, enterprises can better manage their transition to post-quantum standards and avoid compliance gaps.

Key PQC-focused enhancements:

Cryptographic Reachability: Identify which cryptographic algorithms in a binary are actively used, so you can prioritize changes that truly matter.

"Our new cryptographic reachability feature cuts through false positives to highlight exactly which algorithms are actively in use," said Alex Matrosov, CEO and Head of Research at Binarly. "Enterprises gain an actionable blueprint to modernize their cryptographic assets and stay ahead of regulatory mandates."

With v2.7, the Binarly Transparency Platform introduces key feature improvements, performance upgrades, and critical updates to better support software supply chain transparency, vulnerability remediation, and regulatory compliance.

About Binarly:

Binarly is a U.S.-based firmware and software supply chain security company founded in 2021. The company's flagship Binarly Transparency Platform helps device manufacturers, OEMs and enterprise product security teams to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, exposed secrets, and malicious code in hardware and software supply chains. Based in Santa Monica, Calif., Binarly applies decades of research and program analysis expertise to securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers. The technology is also powering enterprise migrations to the NIST-mandated post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards.

