Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Earns Great Recruiters Certification for 2025

For the fourth year in a row, Travel Nurses, Inc. has earned the prestigious Great Recruiters certification.

Travel Nurses, Inc. is proud to announce that is it Great Recruiters certified for the year 2025. This distinction is provided annually based on the agency's performance from the previous year, and Travel Nurses, Inc. has received this certification four years in a row. This certification is a testament to the agency's commitment to consistently delivering an outstanding experience for the healthcare professionals they staff and the clients they serve.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Logo

Being Great Recruiters certified is a direct reflection of the agency's quality of recruiters. The certification is based on the reviews from the healthcare professionals they staff.

To earn this certification, agencies must meet the following criteria:

Active on Great Recruiters for at least 6 months

Have a system for gathering feedback via applicant tracking system (ATS) or weekly outreach

Maintain a 4.6+ Great Recruiters rating over the past 12 months.

At least 35 per cent of recruiters are Great Recruiters certified.

Public Great Recruiters profile linked from the agency homepage.

Review links included in recruiters' email signatures for open feedback.

"I am so proud of our entire team at Travel Nurses, Inc.," said Chief Executive Officer Bryan Burnett. "Not only do we have top-notch recruiters, but we also have an incredible clinical team, payroll team, credentialing team and benefits team. Everyone at Travel Nurses, Inc. interacts with our travelers. This certification is a reflection of everyone's hard work and commitment to the work we do."

