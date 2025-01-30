Solomon Global: The Trump Effect and Global Forces Drive Gold to All-Time High

- Gold sees 41% rise within 12 months -

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The gold price has surged to $2794.011 per troy ounce - its highest level ever recorded in US dollar terms.

While the increase in gold's value - up $807.43 from a 2024 low of $1986.582 - is in part due to Trump's re-entry onto the global political stage, a range of other factors have also played a significant role in fuelling its recent ascent. Solomon Global ( https://solomon-global.com/ ), a specialist supplier of LBMA-approved gold and silver bars and coins, examines the drivers behind this latest all-time high.

Trump's return has injected further uncertainty into financial markets. During his first term, policies centring on 'America First' reshaped international trade, altered alliances and stoked inflation. Now the 'Trump 2.0' era has arrived, concerns about renewed tariffs, weaponization of the dollar, geopolitical upheaval and the return of inflation are mounting. These fears are contributing to a sense of global instability, further enhancing the appeal of gold, which has historically been regarded as the ultimate safe-haven asset.

The rise of gold reflects more than the impact of a controversial leader. The war in Ukraine has reached new levels of intensity. The increasing deployment of long-range missiles and devastating artillery strikes are causing mass destruction and loss of life. The conflict has also led to significant disruptions in global energy markets, particularly in Europe, with countries scrambling to secure alternative fuel sources. Concerns are growing regarding the potential for further escalation-particularly as Russia ramps up its use of more advanced weapons systems and threatens the security of surrounding countries. The sustained geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also push investors towards gold.

"Gold's performance highlights the complex interplay of global factors impacting today's economy," said Paul Williams, managing director at Solomon Global. "This is not a temporary spike or just a 'Trump Bump' but a reflection of an uncertain geopolitical landscape and deep-rooted instability in the global economy. The shifting world order is becoming increasingly volatile, making gold an enticing option for hedging risk and safeguarding wealth."

