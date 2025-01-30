Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: MCS to Attend the 40th MD&M West Expo from February 4 to 6, 2025

As Medical Component Specialists strive to maintain its reputation as a trusted supplier for medical OEMs, the company's upcoming attendance at MD&M West provides unparalleled insight into the fast-paced, ever-changing medical device space. The event, which helps MCS keep a finger on the pulse of the latest developments and emerging technologies, will be held in Anaheim, CA, from February 4 to 6, 2025.

MD&M West Expo



Over the expo's 40 years, MD&M West has developed a reputation as one of North America's leading medical device trade shows. The two-day event brings together experts from the MedTech, automation, design and manufacturing, and plastics industries. More than 1,700 industry innovators and pioneers travel from 50+ countries to exhibit cutting-edge technology, tools, and equipment. At the same time, exhibitors explore the industry's newest innovations across all aspects of the manufacturing process.

Visitors can observe leading medical device suppliers and groundbreaking innovations up close or attend hands-on workshops to hone skills and in-depth conferences led by industry experts, taking advantage of the many educational opportunities available during the event.

With over 13,000 attendees, join the many engineers, executives, R&D specialists, quality control experts, and other roles looking to enhance their industry knowledge and network with new suppliers. The event is an excellent opportunity to build valuable connections within the medical device space.

As an exhibitor, MCS is busy preparing for the trip to California in early February. If you plan to attend, visit MCS in Exhibit Hall A-E at booth 2399. This year, come check out the returning Lab in a Bag mandrel kits. Each kit contains over 30 cather build mandrels, available in 304 stainless steel PTFE-coated or PTFE glass-filled kits. The Lab in a Bag kits are ideal for neuro, structural heart, laser cutting, and venal access applications. Or, learn more about MCS's master grinding capabilities that ensure precision and unsurpassed quality and CNC machining that enables high-volume production to suit diverse customer needs.

For those interested in attending and seeing MCS at MD&D West, there's still time left to register . Or, contact us today to learn more about how MCS can help fill the need for precision medical device components.

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialists, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire