Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Denovia Labs proudly announces the launch of its innovative PL-2 machine at Tymac's facilities located in the bustling Port of Vancouver. This milestone marks a transformative leap forward in the plastics and recycling industries, offering an efficient and sustainable solution to the global plastic waste crisis. With the introduction of the PL-2, Denovia Labs solidifies its position as a leader in green technology, paving the way for a circular economy that redefines how plastics and textiles are recycled.





Founder Nick Spina with the PL-2 Machine installed at Tymac in the Port of Vancouver



Tymac tugboat leaving the Vancouver port



Tymac, a major marine services provider, plays a pivotal role in this partnership by upcycling plastics offloaded from maritime vessels docking at the Port of Vancouver. This includes contributions from global shipping giants such as Maersk, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and the Canadian Royal Navy. By incorporating the PL-2 into its operations, Tymac extends its capacity to manage and repurpose a vast array of materials, from single-use plastics to complex polyester blends. Together, Denovia Labs and Tymac are setting a new benchmark for environmental stewardship and industrial collaboration.





Denovia team assembling the PL-2 Machine



In addition to processing maritime plastics, the PL-2 will handle millions of pounds of polyester textiles supplied by Goodwill, North America's largest second-hand textile company. This capability underscores the machine's versatility and highlights its potential to address the dual challenges of plastic and textile waste. With billions of pounds of polyester discarded annually, the PL-2 offers a sustainable and scalable solution to reduce landfill dependency while reclaiming valuable raw materials.





Denovia Founder Nick Spina testing all components are operational



A Technological Marvel for a Sustainable Future

The PL-2 machine's groundbreaking design emphasizes simplicity and energy efficiency. It transforms up to 1,000 liters (264 gallons) of shredded plastic waste into its core chemical monomers-the fundamental building block of plastics. This innovative process relies on Denovia Labs' proprietary liquid solution, which eliminates the need for high temperatures or intensive chemical treatments traditionally required for plastic recycling. The result is a low-energy, high-yield system that is both environmentally friendly and economically viable.





Nick Spina in front of newly arrived Denovia containers



"This launch is a monumental achievement for Denovia Labs and a transformative moment for the plastics industry," said Nick Spina, Founder at Denovia Labs. "By integrating the PL-2 at Tymac's facility, we're demonstrating how cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships can tackle one of the world's most pressing environmental challenges: plastic waste. The PL-2 is more than a machine; it's a symbol of hope for a cleaner, more sustainable future."

The simplicity of the PL-2's operation makes it accessible to a wide range of industries. Users simply add blended plastic pellets to the machine, which then employs its innovative liquid solution to break the plastics down into TPA. This output can be used to produce new plastics of the same quality as virgin materials, effectively closing the loop on plastic production. With its low energy requirements and high efficiency, the PL-2 sets a new standard for the recycling industry.

A Partnership for Progress

The collaboration between Denovia Labs and Tymac exemplifies the power of partnerships in driving meaningful environmental change. Tymac's expertise in managing maritime waste, combined with Denovia Labs' technological innovation, creates a model that other industries can emulate. This launch also serves as a call to action for stakeholders across sectors to invest in sustainable practices and technologies that prioritize environmental health.

Tymac is thrilled to integrate the PL-2 into our operations," said Steve Hnatko, Vice President & General Manager at Tymac. "This machine aligns perfectly with our mission to transform waste into valuable resources, and we are proud to work alongside Denovia Labs in leading the charge toward a circular economy."

A Vision for the Future

Denovia Labs' vision extends far beyond the PL-2 launch. The company envisions a world where every piece of plastic waste is seen not as a burden but as an opportunity. By scaling the adoption of the PL-2 and similar technologies, Denovia Labs aims to reduce global reliance on virgin plastics, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and promote sustainable resource management.

To see the PL-2 in action and witness its transformative capabilities, view the demonstration video here: PL-2 Machine Demonstration.





Denovia container in front of Vancouver skyline



About Denovia Labs:

Denovia Labs is at the forefront of sustainable innovation, developing cutting-edge technologies that transform waste into valuable resources. With a mission to create a cleaner, greener future, Denovia Labs is dedicated to revolutionizing the way industries approach recycling and resource management.

About Tymac:

Tymac is a leader in marine transportation, specializing in the upcycling and sustainable management of materials offloaded from maritime vessels. By turning waste into opportunities, Tymac plays a crucial role in advancing the circular economy and fostering a cleaner planet.

