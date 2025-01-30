Seth Usifo Nwosu® Incorporated: SUN INC Surpasses $1 Million in Client Recoveries and Cost Savings, Expanding Access to Affordable Non-Attorney Legal Services

Seth Usifo Nwosu® Incorporated (SUN INC), a leading provider of non-attorney legal services and legal nurse consulting, has secured over $1 million in client recoveries, settlements, and legal cost savings. This milestone underscores this BBB Accredited firm's commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective litigation support for individuals, businesses, attorneys, and government agencies.

Dr. Cambria J. Nwosu, DNP, RN, LNC and Seth Usifo Nwosu®, MLS, LDP, CP

Dr. Cambria J. Nwosu, DNP, RN, LNC and Seth Usifo Nwosu, MLS, LDP, CP, co-founders of Seth Usifo Nwosu® Incorporated (SUN INC).

Founded in 2008 by Legal Consultant and Certified Paralegal Seth Usifo Nwosu® and his wife Doctor of Nursing Practice and Legal Nurse Consultant Dr. Cambria J. Nwosu, SUN INC integrates legal and medical expertise to provide affordable, on-demand professional services without costly retainers.

SUN INC operates across the U.S. and internationally, where permitted by law, using a technology-driven, virtual-first model to ensure efficient and accessible legal and medical litigation support. To reinforce its brand leadership, SUN INC secured a federal trademark for "Seth Usifo Nwosu®" with the USPTO, protecting its intellectual property and proprietary legal service technology. Through legal expertise, medical litigation support, and research-driven solutions, SUN INC continues to redefine non-attorney legal services worldwide.

Founded in March 2008, SUN INC was created to make legal and medical litigation support more accessible and affordable. The firm's name, SUN INC, reflects Seth Usifo Nwosu®'s African heritage and commitment to justice and clarity in legal matters. Expanding from New Jersey to Arizona and now California, Florida, and Nevada, SUN INC has become a trusted alternative to traditional legal aid and private counsel, ensuring access to cost-effective legal services for those unable to afford high attorney fees.

SUN INC provides results-driven litigation support through a multidisciplinary approach for individuals, businesses, attorneys, and government agencies.

Non-Attorney Legal Services (Seth Usifo Nwosu®)

Legal Document Preparation - Demand letters, complaints, motions, subpoenas, discovery requests, appellate and supreme court briefs.

Certified Paralegal Services - Legal research, case law analysis, legal memoranda, and litigation strategy.

Non-Attorney Representation - Administrative law hearings, appeals, and regulatory disputes.

Legal Nurse Consulting Services (Dr. Cambria J. Nwosu, DNP, RN, LNC)

Medical Case Review & Analysis - Personal injury, medical malpractice, toxic tort, and wrongful death claims.

Trial Preparation & Expert Affidavits - Standard of care assessments, expert reports, depositions, and expert testimony.

Risk Management & Forensic Consulting - Medical-legal disputes, civil rights claims, and employment discrimination cases.

SUN INC provides critical litigation support at trial, appellate, and supreme court levels, including legal research, legal memoranda, demand letters, complaints, motions, subpoenas, and discovery. SUN INC's legal document preparation services have saved clients over $100,000 in legal fees. Additionally, SUN INC has recovered over $100,000 through "Defense to Repayment" claims, challenging unscrupulous academic institutions while saving clients thousands in legal costs.

Dr. Nwosu's Legal Nurse Consulting Practice has helped secure over $350,000 in recoveries and settlements for attorneys and law firms in medical malpractice, medical negligence, wrongful death, and medical battery cases.

SUN INC has saved over $250,000 in litigation support costs for government agencies, including the Superior Court of New Jersey, Arizona Attorney General's Office, Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA) - Governor's Regulatory Review Council (GRRC), Superior Court of Arizona, and UNIDROIT. By providing legal research, regulatory compliance, and policy analysis, SUN INC strengthens public sector legal operations.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFYin8WMf1s





SOURCE: Seth Usifo Nwosu® Incorporated (SUN INC)

Nwosu Press Release - 01.30.2025 (FINAL).pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire