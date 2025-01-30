St. George's University Announces New Partnership with Dillard University

St. George's University and Dillard University have expanded their admissions partnership that grants qualified Dillard students early assurance and expedited entry into the St. George's University School of Medicine and School of Veterinary Medicine to include a new Master of Public Health pathway and 4+4 MD and DVM pathway.

"St. George's University is delighted to offer new opportunities for aspiring doctors, veterinarians, and public health professionals from Dillard University," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine. "SGU is tremendously proud to partner with Dillard to expand access to our MPH, MD, and DVM programs."

Under the enhanced agreement, Dillard students who earn a Bachelor of Science in Public Health, Health Science, or Nursing who meet the standards for admission at SGU will be admitted to the Master of Public Health program at SGU's School of Graduate Studies. The MPH program at SGU offers five tracks with varying specializations.

The partnership creates a "4+4" admissions pathway that provides students who have successfully completed Dillard's pre-medical or pre-veterinary curricula with admission to the four-year MD or DVM programs at SGU. Dillard students interested in pursuing the pathway must maintain a strong overall GPA and sciences GPA, and score competitively on relevant entrance exams, including the MCAT for the School of Medicine.

Students in the four-year MD program will complete two years of basic sciences study at SGU's campus in Grenada and clinical rotations in the third and fourth years at various SGU affiliates. SGU School of Medicine works with a network of more than 75 hospitals and health systems in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom offering clinical and ambulatory training. DVM students will complete three years of study in Grenada, followed by a fourth year of clinical training. The School of Veterinary Medicine offers clinical training at over 30 affiliated institutions in six countries.

"Dillard University is the oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the State of Louisiana," said Dr. Monique Guillory, President of Dillard University. "Given our longstanding commitment to people from diverse regions and populations, the university looks forward to forging a strong partnership with St. George's University in Grenada. Our mutual partnership will support our students' academic and professional goals to pursue postgraduate studies in Public Health, Medicine, and Veterinary Medicine. As part of our continued commitment to academic excellence and diversity, we recognize St. George's University, located on the 'Spice Island' of Grenada, as an exemplary global partner in higher education."

Students who are accepted into these pathways will be granted a $10,000 scholarship for the SGU School of Medicine. Accepted participants may be eligible to be considered for all of SGU's School of Medicine and School of Veterinary Medicine scholarships and grants. SGU granted more than $71 million in scholarships in the 2023-2024 academic year.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 31,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

About Dillard University

Dillard University's School of STEM offers a rigorous science curriculum designed to prepare students for careers in biology-related fields, advanced research, and entry into medical, dental, pharmacy, and graduate schools. For more than 80+ years, Dillard University College of Nursing has produced graduates who excel in patient care, education, and interdisciplinary collaboration across various healthcare settings. In addition, the Dillard Public Health program enables students to discover career opportunities in the private, government, or nonprofit sector to improve health in communities, prevent disease and injury, and promote healthy lifestyles. For more information, visit www.dillard.edu .

