Universal Green Group: Universal EV Chargers Expands Nationwide Footprint with Prestigious New Grant Awards

Universal EV Chargers, a division of Universal Green Group and a pioneer in the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure industry, is at the forefront of creating a cleaner, greener future. Together with its advanced technology, operational agility and business scalability - backed by strategic partnerships with leading automotive manufacturers and OEMs - Universal EV Chargers is enabling an electric future and helping accelerate the growth of EV adoption across the U.S.

Universal EV Chargers, with 255 locations and over 360 chargers and 630 ports, are shaping new industry standards. With a remarkable 97% uptime throughout its network, the company provides smooth connectivity and outstanding performance for EV users, further highlighting its dedication to sustainability and user satisfaction.

Recent Awards and Expansion

Universal EV Chargers is proud to announce several significant new awards, which further solidify its position as a frontrunner in the EV charging space. These grants, spanning multiple states, underscore the company's leadership and expertise in providing turnkey solutions for EV infrastructure. Highlights of these recent achievements include:

Washington Level 2 (Non-NEVI):

Tru by Hilton Vancouver North (Vancouver, WA): Two Level 2 dual-port chargers.

Residence Inn Portland Vancouver (Vancouver, WA): Two Level 2 dual-port chargers.

Alabama DC Fast Chargers (Non-NEVI):

Homewood Suites by Hilton Mobile I-65/Airport Blvd, AL (Mobile, AL): Two 160kW DC fast chargers.

Hampton Inn Huntsville (Huntsville, AL): Two 160kW DC fast chargers.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham Hoover (Birmingham, AL): Two 160kW DC fast chargers.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Tuscaloosa (Tuscaloosa, AL): Two 160kW DC fast chargers.

Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hoover (Hoover, AL): Two 160kW DC fast chargers.

NEVI Grants:

Iowa: Super 8 by Wyndham Council Bluffs (Council Bluffs, IA).

Kansas: Sinclair Gas Station (Park City, KS).

North Dakota: Red Roost Motel (Pembina, ND).

Illinois: La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Collinsville - St. Louis (Collinsville, IL). Microtel Inn by Wyndham Champaign (Champaign, IL). Modern Stay 39 Lakeview By OYO Minonk (Minonk, IL).



These awards highlight Universal EV Chargers' ability to deliver comprehensive solutions-from site planning and installation to ongoing operations-tailored to meet the unique needs of property owners and EV drivers.

Commitment to Excellence

Universal EV Chargers has already started a significant run this new year with installing in Illinois and other states. The company is aggressively executing at awarded sites, verifying on-time deployment and operational readiness. Universal EV Chargers manages the entire process with its turnkey model so property owners can focus on adopting EV infrastructure and the drivers can benefit from reliable, efficient, and high-performing charging solutions.

About Universal EV Chargers

Universal EV Chargers, a subsidiary of Universal Green Group, is a pioneer in EV infrastructure, combining innovation with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Through its expertise as a Charge Point Operator (CPO), the company empowers businesses, property owners, and communities to embrace sustainable transportation. With a proven track record of excellence and a vision for a greener future, Universal EV Chargers is at the forefront of the EV revolution.

For more information about Universal EV Chargers and its turnkey EV infrastructure solutions, please visit www.UniversalEVCharging.com.

