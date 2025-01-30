Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
30.01.2025 22:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports December 31, 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company earned $636,000 (or $0.22 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $479,000 (or $0.17 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company earned $1,841,000 (or $0.64 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 and $3,047,000 (or $1.07 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's full-year 2024 return on average assets was 0.48% while return on average equity was 5.40%. Tax equivalent net interest margin for 2024 was 3.44%. Overhead costs in 2024 were reflective of optimum staffing to sustain operational continuity in the community branch office network, commercial business development and asset management/trust division along with area specific joint sales team focus. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 87.36% of total deposits at year-end 2024 which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Year-end 2024 capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at December 31, 2024 were 24.90%, 25.28%, 14.01% and 24.90% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,870,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,735,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

At year-end 2023 there was strong market expectation for timely and extensive Federal Reserve Bank monetary policy easing beginning by first quarter 2024 following the Federal Reserve's unprecedentedly rapid and extensive 525 basis points of interest rate hikes between March 2022 and July 2023. However, such easing, which would materially benefit the Company's overall financial condition and performance by reducing marginal funding cost along with the deposit footing impeding attractiveness of non-deposit money market alternatives, only belatedly initiated in mid-September 2024. Undistributed earnings from 2022 and 2023 were at last fully utilized during 2024's third quarter to provide limited carryover capacity in augmenting 2024 dividend declarations. As a result, beginning in 2024's fourth quarter, ongoing dividend declarations were solely reliant on prevailing earnings expectations which continue to be influenced by a recently receding multiple decade high in Federal Reserve Bank driven marginal funding cost. Commercial National Financial Corporation's traditional practice of optimizing dividends within the limitations imposed by banking regulation and earnings circumstance has not changed. That practice continues to be supported by exceptional asset quality and exceedingly strong capital which, together, provide a firm basis for future earnings and dividends improvement as conditions warrant.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 460,757 shares, or 16.11% on December 31, 2024.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on December 31, 2024, the Company employed 78 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty three (33) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

December 31

2024

2023

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks on demand

$

3,743

$

4,274

Interest bearing deposits with banks

1,322

1,172

Total cash and cash equivalents

5,065

5,446

Securities available for sale

156,076

161,832

Restricted investments in bank stock

1,671

1,244

Loans

181,452

192,812

Allowance for loan losses

(865

)

(1,162

)

Net loans

180,587

191,650

Premises and equipment

2,790

2,866

Accrued Interest receivable

2,202

2,199

Investment in Life Insurance

19,083

18,534

Other assets

7,381

6,848

Total assets

$

374,855

$

390,619

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

145,735

$

156,767

Interest bearing

155,826

170,508

Total deposits

301,561

327,275

Short -Term borrowings

38,665

25,317

Other liabilities

1,854

1,891

Total liabilities

342,080

354,483

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $2 per share;

10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares

issued; 2,860,953 shares

outstanding in 2024 and 2023.

7,200

7,200

Retained earnings

62,439

63,145

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(24,320

)

(21,665

)

Less treasury stock, at cost,

739,047 shares in 2024 and 2023

(12,544

)

(12,544

)

Total shareholders' equity

32,775

36,136

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

374,855

$

390,619

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months

Twelve Months

Ended December 31

Ended December 31

2024

2023

2024

2023

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

2,055

2,062

$

8,214

$

8,215

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

1,000

1,136

4,404

4,601

Exempt from federal income taxes

547

482

1,794

2,023

Other

57

50

215

162

Total Interest income

3,659

3,730

14,627

15,001

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Interest on deposits

48

79

208

188

Interest on short-term borrowings

477

414

1,836

1,273

Total Interest expense

525

493

2,044

1,461

NET INTEREST INCOME

3,134

3,237

12,583

13,540

PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES

(219

)

-

(293

)

(372

)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES

3,353

3,237

12,876

13,912

OTHER OPERATING INCOME:

Asset management and trust income

375

332

1,451

1,346

Service charges on deposit accounts

166

167

644

652

Net Security gains(losses)

-

(6

)

3

(6

)

Income from investment in life insurance

135

136

524

514

Other income

25

20

120

110

Total other operating income

701

649

2,742

2,616

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

Salaries and employee benefits

2,001

1,993

8,111

7,747

Net occupancy expense

200

185

839

766

Furniture and equipment

134

139

552

534

Pennsylvania shares tax

84

73

328

293

Legal and professional

112

156

550

583

FDIC Insurance expense

46

46

185

186

Other expenses

835

837

3,261

3,202

Total other operating expenses

3,412

3,429

13,826

13,311

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

642

457

1,792

3,217

Income tax expense

6

(22

)

(49

)

170

Net income

$

636

$

479

$

1,841

$

3,047

Average Shares Outstanding

2,860,953

2,860,953

2,860,953

2,860,953

Earnings Per Share

0.22

0.17

0.64

1.07

CONTACT:
Wendy Piper
wpiper@cbthebank.com

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
