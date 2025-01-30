Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a company working to redefine the treatment of solid tumor cancers with cell therapy, today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference this February.
- Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference, New York, NY
- Fireside chat with Adrian Rawcliffe, CEO: February 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST
- Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen2/adap/1969770
This event can also be accessed by visiting 'Events', under the 'News Center' tab, in the 'Investors & Media' section of Adaptimmune's website at www.adaptimmune.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be made available.
About Adaptimmune
Adaptimmune is a fully integrated cell therapy company working to redefine how cancer is treated. With its unique engineered T cell receptor (TCR) platform, the Company is developing personalized medicines designed to target and destroy difficult-to-treat solid tumor cancers and to radically improve the patient's cancer treatment experience.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended 31 December, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Adaptimmune Contact
Investor Relations
Juli P. Miller, Ph.D. - VP, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
T: +1 215 825 9310
M: +1 215 460 8920
Juli.Miller@adaptimmune.com
Media Relations
Dana Lynch, Senior Director of Corporate Communications
M: +1 267 990 1217
Dana.Lynch@adaptimmune.com
