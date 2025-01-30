Christopher Hampton to Deliver Talk at Yale's Largest Black Solidarity Conference Amid National DEI Crisis

International keynote speaker, bestselling author and leadership expert Christopher C. Hampton has been invited to deliver a talk at Yale University's largest undergraduate conference focused on Black solidarity, a premier gathering that attracts more than 1,000 students from across the country.

The conference, held Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, 2025, at Yale's Afro-American Cultural Center, provides a space for students of various races, religions and ethnicities to analyze challenges facing the Black/Afro-Diasporic community and develop solutions for their campuses.

Hampton's talk comes at a pivotal moment as affirmative action, DEI programs and Black institutional power face mounting challenges, leading to heightened racial tensions and systemic rollbacks. Known for his transformative leadership and unapologetic advocacy, Hampton will provide a blueprint for resilience, unity and forward-focused action.

"Leadership in today's climate requires more than just vision-it demands courage, strategy and an unshakable commitment to community," Hampton said. "Now, more than ever, Black solidarity isn't just a concept-it's a necessity. With the dismantling of diversity initiatives nationwide, we must redefine how we show up for one another-economically, socially and politically. This is about strategy, not sentiment."

A Legacy of Thought Leaders & Cultural Icons

Yale's conference has a long-standing tradition of hosting some of the most prominent thinkers, poets, activists and scholars of our time. Past speakers have included:

Michael Eric Dyson

Angela Davis

Nikki Giovanni

Cornel West

Minnijean Brown-Trickey, civil rights icon and member of the Little Rock Nine

In addition to discussions, the conference features a concert with Grammy-winning artists, with past performances by J. Cole, Big Sean, Vic Mensa and Phony Ppl.

About Christopher Hampton

Christopher C. Hampton is an award-winning international keynote speaker, leadership expert, bestselling author and global teacher. As one of the most empowering and enthusiastic voices in motivational speaking today, he inspires audiences with transformational principles on embracing greatness and achieving success.

Through his keynotes and leadership training, Hampton equips individuals, corporations and organizations with the tools to overcome obstacles, pursue their purpose and unlock their personal power. His message has impacted thousands globally, helping leaders break through limitations and create lasting change.

Representation & Booking Information

Christopher Hampton is represented by Ni' Nava & Associates , a premier firm specializing in connecting change-makers to diverse audiences and creating movements that make history.

