Rocky Toro to Speak at Yale on The New Black Wall Street Amid Political and Economic Challenges in Diversity

Women's empowerment and economic resilience speaker Rocky Toro, known as Rocky Speaks, has been invited to Yale University to deliver a critical talk on Black solidarity and the future of Black economic power. Amid growing political and economic challenges in diversity, Toro's talk, titled "The New Black Wall Street," will examine how Black communities can reclaim financial strength and independence in an era of shifting policies and economic uncertainty.

The event, taking place Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, 2025, at Yale's Afro-American Cultural Center, will convene thought leaders and students to discuss the historical lessons of Black Wall Street and the strategies needed to build sustainable economic empowerment today.

Toro's address will highlight entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, and financial

self-sufficiency as key factors in building a modern Black economic movement. She will explore how Black professionals and business owners can navigate systemic barriers, economic instability, and political shifts in diversity policies to reclaim control of their financial destinies.

"The lessons of Black Wall Street are more relevant now than ever," Toro said. "This is about more than just money-it's about power, ownership, and the ability to shape our own future. If we don't control our economic narrative, others will write it for us."

A Legacy of Thought Leaders & Cultural Icons

Yale University has hosted some of the most prominent thinkers, poets, activists, and scholars of our time. Past speakers have included:

Michael Eric Dyson

Angela Davis

Nikki Giovanni

Cornel West

Minnijean Brown-Trickey, civil rights icon and member of the Little Rock Nine

In addition to discussions, the event features a concert with Grammy-winning artists, with past performances by J. Cole, Big Sean, Vic Mensa and Phony Ppl.

About Rocky Toro

Rocky Toro is a transformational speaker, women's empowerment advocate, and expert in economic resilience. She is dedicated to helping individuals break barriers, reclaim financial independence, and redefine success in corporate America and entrepreneurship.

Toro's journey-from overcoming personal and financial hardships to becoming a leading voice in Black economic empowerment-has inspired countless individuals to take control of their financial futures. She shares powerful insights on building generational wealth, reclaiming financial agency, and creating opportunities for collective success.

Representation & Booking Information

Rocky Toro is represented by Ni' Nava & Associates , a premier firm specializing in connecting change-makers to diverse audiences and creating movements that make history.

For speaking engagements, contact:

Nselaa Ward, J.D. - www.nselaaward.com

For more on Rocky Toro, visit:

www.rockytorospeaks.com

A Defining Moment in Black Economic Power

With diversity initiatives under political and economic pressure, the future of Black economic independence is at stake. In today's climate, building a new Black Wall Street is not just an economic necessity-it is a demand for self-determination. If you are interested in writing history together or bringing Rocky Toro to your event, contact us today.

Kelsha Sellars

404-410-0200

Kelsha@ninavafirm.com

SOURCE: Rocky Toro

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire