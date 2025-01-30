Dr. Moirar Leveille Invited to Yale to Address the Mental Health Crisis Among Black Students Amid Rising Political Pressures

Renowned mental health expert and holistic wellness strategist Dr. Moirar Leveille has been invited to Yale University to deliver a critical talk on the growing mental health crisis affecting Black students as they navigate increasing political and social pressures. At a time when anxiety, stress, and even suicidal thoughts are on the rise, Leveille will provide strategies for resilience, empowerment, and healing to equip students with the tools needed to protect their well-being.

The event, taking place Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, 2025, at Yale's Afro-American Cultural Center, will gather students and thought leaders to explore the psychological toll of political shifts, systemic challenges, and campus culture changes on Black students. As a Caribbean-born leader in integrative mental health, Leveille brings a unique perspective blending neuroscience, bioenergetics, and holistic healing to help students address these mounting pressures.

Leveille's talk will focus on how political uncertainty and cultural shifts impact mental wellness, ways to combat stress and anxiety, and the importance of reclaiming stability and emotional strength during times of change.

"The weight of political and social change is falling heavily on the shoulders of Black students," Leveille said. "Many are feeling unseen, unheard, and overwhelmed-but there are ways to take control of their mental health, build resilience, and navigate these challenges with strength and purpose."

A Legacy of Thought Leaders & Cultural Icons

Yale University has hosted some of the most prominent thinkers, poets, activists, and scholars of our time. Past speakers have included:

Michael Eric Dyson

Angela Davis

Nikki Giovanni

Cornel West

Minnijean Brown-Trickey, civil rights icon and member of the Little Rock Nine

In addition to discussions, the event features a concert with Grammy-winning artists, with past performances by J. Cole, Big Sean, Vic Mensa, and Phony Ppl.

About Dr. Moirar Leveille

Dr. Moirar Leveille is a leading expert in mental health, holistic wellness, and integrative medicine, known for her work in neuro-linguistic programming, bioenergetics, and strategic intervention coaching. With a background in functional medicine and clinical counseling, she has dedicated her career to helping individuals break through mental and emotional barriers to reclaim their full potential.

Leveille's work has been featured in USA Today and the LA Tribune, and she has been mentored by Les Brown, Tony Robbins, and Lisa Nichols. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. and doctorate in Integrative Medicine, leading Moirar Holistic Wellness, LLC, and offering coaching, mentorship, and counseling in five languages to serve a global audience.

She is also the host of MindfulYess on JD3TV and has been featured on Amazon Prime TV, where she continues to share her expertise on holistic healing, self-mastery, and the power of mental transformation.

