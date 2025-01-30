Angeline to Speak at Yale on The New Black Wall Street and Black Economic Power Amid Workplace Shifts

Angeline, CEO of AMP-G LLC and known as "Your Business Archangel," has been invited to Yale University to deliver a critical talk on The New Black Wall Street, exploring how Black professionals, business leaders, and entrepreneurs can navigate modern wealth disparities and multigenerational workplace challenges to build a stronger economic future.

As corporate America undergoes massive shifts in DEI policies, and Black professionals face widening wealth gaps, Angeline will address the urgent need for Black professionals to reclaim financial strength, improve workplace collaboration, and create sustainable economic opportunities.

This event is part of Yale's student body's ongoing diversity efforts, designed to foster inclusion, amplify Black voices in leadership, and equip students with the tools to thrive in an evolving economic landscape. The discussion, taking place Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, 2025, at Yale's

Afro-American Cultural Center, will bring together top DEI speakers, industry experts, and future business leaders to examine how Black communities can take ownership of economic mobility and corporate success in an evolving professional landscape.

As a Jamaican-born business strategist, Angeline brings a unique, cross-generational perspective on Black economic power, drawing lessons from historical Black Wall Street successes and modern diversity leadership strategies. Her talk will focus on how Black professionals can bridge generational gaps in the workplace, navigate corporate challenges, and establish financial independence in today's shifting economy.

"Black professionals and entrepreneurs are at a crossroads," Angeline said. "As DEI policies shift and economic barriers persist, we must be intentional about building wealth, claiming leadership positions, and fostering collaboration across generations. The future of Black economic power depends on how we unify and strategize now."

A Legacy of Thought Leaders & Cultural Icons

Yale University has hosted some of the most prominent DEI speakers, business experts, and cultural icons of our time. Past keynote speakers have included:

Michael Eric Dyson (Diversity & social justice expert)

Angela Davis (Civil rights & Black empowerment leader)

Nikki Giovanni (Renowned poet & educator)

Cornel West (Political philosopher & author)

Minnijean Brown-Trickey, civil rights icon and member of the Little Rock Nine

In addition to discussions, the event features a concert with Grammy-winning artists, with past performances by J. Cole, Big Sean, Vic Mensa, and Phony Ppl.

About Angeline

Angeline is a corporate leadership strategist, entrepreneur, and CEO of AMP-G LLC, where she helps professionals navigate multigenerational workplace challenges, improve communication, and foster collaboration for business success. Known as "Your Business Archangel," she empowers students and professionals alike to take control of their careers, unlock leadership potential, and bridge workplace divides.

With years of experience leading global teams and coaching professionals across industries, Angeline specializes in helping Black professionals develop workplace resilience, break through systemic barriers, and secure leadership opportunities. Her work focuses on aligning career growth with financial independence, ensuring that Black professionals have the tools and strategies needed to thrive in today's evolving workforce.

She is a sought-after keynote speaker for diversity and inclusion conferences, leadership summits, and business networking events, where she delivers insightful strategies on corporate success, financial empowerment, and navigating workplace diversity.

The Future of Black Economic Power Starts Now

As workplace diversity policies evolve and economic disparities persist, the need for financial strategy, leadership empowerment, and economic collaboration has never been greater. If you are interested in writing history together or bringing Angeline to your DEI conference, corporate event, or business leadership summit, contact us today.

