Dana Cox to Speak at Yale University on Black Entrepreneurship Amid Declining DEI Funding and Economic Barriers

Leadership expert and business strategist Dana Cox has been invited to Yale University to speak at the First Annual Black Business Pitch Competition, where she will address the impact of shrinking DEI funding, economic challenges, and restricted access to capital for Black entrepreneurs.

As corporate diversity programs and financial resources for Black-owned businesses continue to decline, Black entrepreneurs-particularly women-are facing increased hurdles in securing investment, mentorship, and opportunities for business growth. Cox will share key strategies for overcoming financial obstacles, building economic resilience, and positioning Black businesses for long-term success despite shifting political and corporate priorities.

The event, taking place Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, 2025, at Yale's Afro-American Cultural Center , is part of Yale University's student-led diversity efforts focused on amplifying Black business success, fostering innovation, and closing the racial wealth gap.

At the competition, participants will pitch their businesses for cash prizes and access to top-tier mentorship from leading industry experts, including Cox, whose work empowers high-achieving professionals to break through systemic career and business barriers.

"With funding freezes and policy shifts restricting access to resources, Black entrepreneurs must rethink how they build, grow, and sustain wealth," Cox said. "We're at a defining moment where strategic innovation, financial literacy, and community collaboration will determine the future of Black business leadership."

Black Entrepreneurship in the Face of DEI Policy Shifts

The First Annual Black Business Pitch Competition at Yale University comes at a time when corporate commitments to racial equity and Black business funding are being rolled back. This event is designed to equip Black entrepreneurs with the tools, strategies, and financial backing needed to remain competitive in today's economy.

Recent statistics highlight the challenges Black entrepreneurs face:

Venture funding to Black-founded startups in the U.S. dropped by 71% in 2022, totaling only $705 million-the lowest amount since 2016. This decline is significantly steeper than the 37% decrease in overall U.S. venture funding during the same period.

40% of Black-owned businesses are entirely denied loans, lines of credit, or cash advances, compared to 18% of white-owned businesses, underscoring systemic barriers in accessing capital.

In 2024, 29 members of the S&P 500 removed DEI goals from executives' pay, reflecting a broader trend of corporations scaling back diversity initiatives. A Legacy of Thought Leaders & Economic Changemakers Yale University has long served as a platform for DEI leaders, business strategists, and changemakers. Past speakers have included: Michael Eric Dyson (Diversity & social justice expert)

Angela Davis (Civil rights & Black empowerment leader)

Nikki Giovanni (Renowned poet & educator)

Cornel West (Political philosopher & author)

Minnijean Brown-Trickey, civil rights icon and member of the Little Rock Nine Beyond the competition, the event will feature conversations on navigating economic shifts, securing alternative funding, and expanding Black business ownership despite institutional setbacks. About Dana Cox Dana Cox is a leadership expert, business strategist, and founder of FIX Coaching & Consulting, where she helps high-achieving professionals and entrepreneurs secure leadership positions, grow their businesses, and build long-term financial success without burnout. With a background in corporate leadership, executive coaching, and business consulting, Cox has helped countless professionals navigate career roadblocks, break systemic barriers, and achieve financial freedom. Her approach is deeply personal-shaped by her own journey of balancing a high-powered career, raising seven children, overcoming burnout, reclaiming her health through a 100-pound weight loss, and navigating the devastating loss of her son, Charles. Through FIX Coaching & Consulting, Cox is redefining success for Black entrepreneurs and professionals, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to build wealth, expand leadership influence, and create lasting economic impact. Representation & Booking Information Dana Cox is represented by Ni' Nava & Associates , a premier firm specializing in connecting change-makers to diverse audiences and creating movements that make history. Dana Cox is represented by, a premier firm specializing in connecting change-makers to diverse audiences and creating movements that make history.

For speaking engagements, contact:

Nselaa Ward, J.D. - www.nselaaward.com

For more on Dana Cox, visit:

www.danalcox.com

The Future of Black Business Leadership Starts Now

As Black entrepreneurs confront funding limitations, DEI cutbacks, and economic disparities, securing mentorship, capital, and leadership opportunities is more critical than ever.

If you are interested in writing history together or bringing Dana Cox to your leadership summit, DEI conference, or business event, contact us today.

Kelsha Sellars

404-410-0200

Kelsha@ninavafirm.com

SOURCE: Dana Cox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire