Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") announced the appointment of Jon Ward to the Board of Directors replacing Patrick Morton.

Mr. Ward is a highly accomplished investor relations and capital markets professional with extensive experience in the development and communication of corporate strategy to the financial markets, stakeholder relations, and business development. Mr. Ward is the current Head of Corporate Communications for Vizsla Silver Corp. and Vice President of Corporate Development for Targa Exploration Corp.

Over his career, Mr. Ward has held management positions and led strategic initiatives for multiple companies within the Inventa Capital group, providing critical support in investor engagement, project management, and strategic business growth. He holds a Bachelor of Business (Finance and Accounting) with extended majors in Funds Management, Professional Accounting, and Banking from Queensland University of Technology.

The board wishes to thank Mr. Morton for his contributions and wish him well with his future endeavors.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Peak gold exploration project and holds a 100% interest in the Willow copper project and has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King project in Arizona. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the Yuma King Property. Such statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available.

