Dr. Kevin Neal to Speak at Yale University on Black Solidarity and Conflict Resolution in a Divided America

Leadership and conflict resolution expert Dr. Kevin Neal, founder of Building Bridges 2 Better, LLC, has been invited to Yale University to deliver a powerful talk on Black solidarity, conflict resolution, and leadership in an increasingly divided America.

At a time when racial tensions, political polarization, and attacks on diversity initiatives are growing, Dr. Neal's message of unity, effective communication, and strategic leadership is more critical than ever. His talk will provide students, professionals, and community leaders with practical strategies to navigate conflict, foster collaboration, and strengthen Black communities despite external pressures.

The event, taking place Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, 2025 , at Yale's Afro-American Cultural Center, is part of Yale University's student-led diversity and leadership efforts, aimed at equipping students and professionals with tools to build strong, inclusive communities while addressing the systemic and interpersonal conflicts impacting Black solidarity.

With a background spanning military service, emergency response, corporate leadership, and ministry, Dr. Neal brings a unique, real-world perspective on handling high-stakes conflicts, leading under pressure, and fostering unity amid adversity.

"Black solidarity has always been a force for change, but in today's climate, it's being tested like never before," Dr. Neal said. "We must not only stand together but also develop the skills to navigate conflict effectively-both within our communities and in a broader society that is often designed to divide us."

Black Solidarity and Conflict Resolution in a Politically Divided America

With corporate DEI initiatives facing backlash, racial wealth gaps widening, and attacks on Black political and economic progress increasing, the need for strong leadership, strategic communication, and conflict resolution skills has never been more urgent. Consider these recent statistics:

74% of Black Americans say they feel the country is becoming more racially divided rather than more inclusive. ( Pew Research Center )

60% of Black college students report that political and racial tensions have made campus life more hostile and challenging. ( Inside Higher Ed )

More than 30 states have introduced or passed legislation restricting DEI funding, race-related curricula, and equity programs in schools and workplaces. ( The Washington Post )

Black entrepreneurs receive only 1.2% of venture capital funding, highlighting ongoing economic barriers that require community-driven solutions. ( Crunchbase )

Dr. Neal's talk will focus on how Black students, professionals, and leaders can build bridges across differences, strengthen solidarity, and develop strategies for thriving in an increasingly divided nation.

Empowering Black Leaders Through Communication & Conflict Resolution

At Yale University, Dr. Neal will equip attendees with the tools to:

Develop strategies for navigating racial and political conflict effectively

Strengthen Black unity across generational, political, and socioeconomic lines

Improve communication skills to advocate for justice and equity

Lead with confidence in challenging environments A Legacy of Leadership & Thought Leaders at Yale

Yale University has long served as a platform for Black thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. Past speakers have included:

Michael Eric Dyson (Diversity & social justice expert)

Angela Davis (Civil rights & Black empowerment leader)

Nikki Giovanni (Renowned poet & educator)

Cornel West (Political philosopher & author)

Minnijean Brown-Trickey, civil rights icon and member of the Little Rock Nine

Dr. Neal now joins this esteemed list, bringing his expertise in conflict resolution, leadership development, and strategic communication to one of the nation's most prestigious institutions.

About Dr. Kevin Neal

Dr. Kevin Neal is a leadership expert, conflict resolution strategist, and founder of Building Bridges 2 Better, LLC, a company dedicated to helping individuals and organizations navigate difficult conversations, resolve disputes, and develop strong leadership skills.

His extensive background includes:

Desert Storm Army Veteran - Leadership under battlefield conditions

Former Firefighter/EMT - Crisis management and emergency leadership

Telecommunications Engineer (25+ years) - Corporate leadership and strategic problem-solving

Ordained Minister - Faith-driven leadership and mentorship

DMin Graduate from Liberty University - Academic excellence in leadership training

John C. Maxwell Team-Trained Speaker - Leadership and communication mastery

Dr. Neal's unique ability to blend real-world leadership experience with practical conflict resolution techniques makes him a sought-after speaker, mentor, and coach for students, professionals, and community leaders.

Representation & Booking Information

Dr. Kevin Neal is represented by Ni' Nava & Associates , a premier firm specializing in connecting change-makers to diverse audiences and creating movements that make history.

For speaking engagements, contact:

Nselaa Ward, J.D. - www.nselaaward.com

For more on Dr. Kevin Neal, visit:

www.drkdneal.com

Black Solidarity & Leadership in the 21st Century

As racial and political tensions escalate across the country, the need for strategic Black leadership, effective communication, and conflict resolution is more critical than ever.

If you are interested in writing history together or bringing Dr. Kevin Neal to your leadership summit, DEI conference, or university event, contact us today.

