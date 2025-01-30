Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - The team at Hamilton ETFs ("Company") joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new ETF: Hamilton Canadian Financials Index ETF (TSX: HFN).





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wPmKiiZD8A

The Hamilton Canadian Financials Index ETF (HFN) offers investors the unique opportunity to invest in Canada's world-class financial sector with zero management fees for a full year*. Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $7 billion in assets under management across a variety of ETFs designed to maximize income and enhance growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at https://hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary/.

*Annual management fee rebated by 0.19% to an effective management fee of 0.00% at least until January 31, 2026

