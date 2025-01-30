Black Book Market Research: Orchard Software Secures #1 Client-Rated Laboratory Information System for the 7th Consecutive Year in Black Book User Survey

Orchard Software has once again achieved the highest overall client satisfaction ratings in the annual Black Book User Survey, securing its position as the #1 Laboratory Information System (LIS) vendor for the seventh consecutive year. Conducted independently by Black Book Research, this evaluation reflects the voice of nearly three thousand healthcare lab IT users and remains completely free of vendor influence or financial bias. Orchard's consistent ranking demonstrates its unparalleled commitment to addressing the evolving needs of laboratories across the healthcare spectrum.

The Black Book annual survey, renowned for its rigorous, vendor-agnostic methodology, ranks vendors based on 18 critical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Orchard Software stood out as a leader in multiple categories, showcasing its ability to deliver comprehensive, innovative, and client-centric LIS solutions. The results underscore Orchard's leadership in diverse laboratory settings, including hospitals, health systems, reference labs, physician practices, and public health agencies. Orchard Software's standout performance includes the following KPIs:

Workflow Optimization and Operational Efficiency: Orchard Software received a top score of 9.53 of a possible 10 for streamlining laboratory operations through automation, seamless sample tracking, and intuitive result reporting. This efficiency directly translates to reduced operational costs and improved productivity across diverse lab environments.

Predictive Analytics and AI Integration: Scoring 9.65 in this KPI, Orchard's solutions harness AI-driven insights for anomaly detection, resource optimization, and enhanced diagnostic accuracy. Laboratories praised the platform for enabling smarter, data-driven decision-making to meet modern diagnostic demands.

Compliance Facilitation and Regulatory Support: With a score of 9.43, Orchard Software's alignment with stringent regulatory frameworks such as CLIA, ISO 15189, and GDPR positions it as a trusted partner for laboratories navigating complex compliance landscapes. Features like automated audit trails and interoperability were highlighted as game-changers.

Scalability and Customizability: Orchard earned a score of 9.39 for its adaptable solutions, capable of meeting the needs of both small diagnostic facilities and large enterprise-level reference laboratories. This flexibility ensures labs can scale operations efficiently without sacrificing functionality.

Implementation Effectiveness: Orchard's implementation and onboarding processes were rated 9.64, emphasizing its ability to minimize disruption and support clients through seamless transitions and comprehensive training.

"The Black Book rankings represent the authentic voice of healthcare IT users, uncolored by vendor influence or financial relationships," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. "As an independent research firm, we are proud to provide unbiased, vendor-agnostic insights that healthcare organizations can trust. Orchard Software's sustained excellence in laboratory information systems demonstrates the power of aligning innovative technology with the operational and diagnostic needs of laboratories. Their advancements in AI, interoperability, and decision support epitomize the transformative potential of LIS in modern healthcare."

Key Trends Shaping the LIS Market in 2025

The findings of this year's Black Book survey also highlight critical trends redefining laboratory information systems:

Interoperability & Data Integration : Laboratories increasingly demand seamless data exchange with EHRs, Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), and diagnostic devices to support value-based care and coordinated diagnostics.

AI-Driven Diagnostics : Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing LIS platforms, enabling predictive analytics, advanced quality control, and resource forecasting.

Cloud-Based Solutions : The adoption of cloud technology is accelerating, offering cost-effective, secure, and scalable solutions for both centralized and decentralized testing environments.

Precision Medicine & Genomics: Advanced LIS platforms now integrate molecular diagnostics and genomic sequencing tools, enabling personalized medicine and improving patient outcomes.

About Black Book Research

Black Book is the healthcare industry's only fully independent market research and competitive intelligence firm, conducting unbiased evaluations free from vendor influence or financial interests. With over 3,000,000 validated survey responses since 2013, Black Book delivers trusted insights into vendor performance, empowering healthcare organizations to make informed decisions. For the full report or to learn more about the 2025 Black Book LIS rankings, visit www.BlackBookMarketResearch.com.

SOURCE: Black Book Market Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire