Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations' Licensed Technology Shows Promise in Enhancing Chemotherapy Effectiveness by Overcoming Cancer Cell Resistance and Inhibiting Cancer Cell Repair

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to provide information on its licensed technology of a new class of PNKP (Polynucleotide Kinase 3'-Phosphatase) inhibitors (the "Technology") which has demonstrated, in a study[1], the ability to enhance the efficacy of cancer killing inhibitors, known as topoisomerase I poisons, in certain cancer treatments. By enhancing cancer cells' sensitivity to topoisomerase I poisons, this breakthrough technology shows the potential, through further research and development, to one day improve patient outcomes across certain cancers by making chemotherapy more effective while also directly inhibiting cancer cells' ability to repair their own DNA. This innovation holds the potential to become a promising and important part of the expanding global cancer therapy market.[2]

"Our Technology aims to address a critical challenge, which is to overcome drug resistance in cancer treatment and stop cancer cells from being able to repair themselves. With the goal of enhancing the sensitivity of cancer cells to existing therapies, we believe we can continue moving towards improving patient outcomes. That is what drives us in our journey to transform cancer care as we position Onco-Innovations as a key player in a rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar market," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of the Company.

Topoisomerase I poisons work by disrupting the DNA replication process in cells, a critical step for cell division. Normally, the enzyme Topoisomerase enzymes cleave the hypercoiled segments of DNA, relax the DNA strands, and then reattach the cleaved ends, thereby allowing the transcription to progress.[3] When topoisomerase I poisons are introduced, they prevent the enzyme from reattaching cut ends, leading to breaks in the DNA that can cause cancer cells to die.[4] However, the challenge with topoisomerase I poisons is that cancer cells can sometimes activate their DNA repair mechanisms to fix the breaks caused by these drugs, which can reduce the overall effectiveness of the treatment. [5] This ability to repair the damage allows some cancer cells to survive and continue proliferating despite the therapy, leading to potential treatment resistance.[6]

Human polynucleotide kinase-phosphatase (PNKP) has been recognized as a crucial enzyme in the DNA repair process, particularly following damage caused by ionizing radiation (IR) or topoisomerase I poisons in multiple cancer types, including colorectal cancer (CRC). By targeting PNKP to make cancer cells more sensitive to these drugs, Onco-Innovations' Technology has shown promise in enhancing the effectiveness of these treatments, a therapeutic potential validated by various research groups[7]. This innovative approach holds the promise of one day potentially improving outcomes for patients undergoing cancer therapy. Unlike traditional treatments that often face limitations in targeting resistant cancer cell populations, the Technology has been shown in a study[8] to directly inhibit cancer cells' ability to repair their own DNA, a critical factor in their survival.

Conventional treatments frequently fail for several reasons. Radiation therapy, for instance, struggles with poor target definition and can be less effective in tumors that lack sufficient oxygen (hypoxia). Chemotherapy, meanwhile, often faces challenges related to poor drug delivery or the body's inability to properly metabolize the treatment. In both cases, cancer cells are notoriously adept at evading destruction, whether by developing resistance, down-regulating pathways that promote cell death, or through the high sensitivity of normal tissues to these therapies. The ability of cancer cells to repair DNA damage inflicted by these treatments is one of the key factors that allows them to survive and continue proliferating despite ongoing therapy.[9]

Onco's novel Technology holds promise in treating tumors that have previously shown resistance to conventional therapies, potentially offering a more effective solution for patients who have exhausted existing options. Moreover, by selectively targeting cancer cells' repair systems, the Technology could potentially minimize the harmful effects on normal tissues, with the goal of further improving patient outcomes. We note that the Company's plans with respect to the Technology include pursuing U.S. Federal Drug Administration Phase I trials, wit the aim of commencing the trials this year.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented groundbreaking technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

