St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Anteros Metals Inc. ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and its common shares will commence trading on the CSE effective at the open of business on Friday, January 31, 2025, under the symbol "ANT".

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Anteros Metals Inc. is a multimineral junior exploration company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company has a portfolio of four properties and is currently focused on advancing its flagship Knob Lake Fe-Mn Property, which is set for feasibility study in 2024-2025.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

