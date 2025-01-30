Leeds, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Business Mastery Live, a transformative business event designed to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners, is set to take place on Sunday, February 2nd at the Hilton Hotel in Leeds city centre.

This one-day experience promises actionable strategies, unparalleled insights, and networking opportunities to help participants overcome challenges and elevate their businesses.

An Unmissable Lineup of World-Class Speakers

Hosted by TV Personality and business strategist Matt Hall, this event boasts an impressive roster of guest speakers, including:

Award-winning speaker and coach with over $20 million in sales. Aaron Branch: Social media advertising expert and founder of Start and Scale.

Social media advertising expert and founder of Start and Scale. Ryan T. Williams and Jenna Williams: Founders of It's Gone Viral and co-authors of Blood, Sweat, and Tweets.

Founders of It's Gone Viral and co-authors of Blood, Sweat, and Tweets. Laura Ann Moore: Money mindset expert and financial wellbeing advocate.

Money mindset expert and financial wellbeing advocate. James Burtt: Podcasting and marketing expert.

Designed to provide tangible, real-world strategies, Business Mastery Live is more than a motivational seminar-it's a launchpad for entrepreneurs who are ready to level up their businesses and their networks.

A Mission to Uplift Northern Entrepreneurs

While high-calibre business events are often concentrated in cities like London or Brighton, Business Mastery Live seeks to redefine access to quality business education in the north. By bringing world-class expertise to Leeds, the event ensures entrepreneurs don't need to travel far to gain the tools and connections required to thrive.

Matt Hall's passion for accessibility stems from his own journey, which saw him travel extensively to gain the insights and strategies that fueled his success. Now, he's on a mission to give back by making these opportunities available closer to home.

Why Attend?

Attendees will experience a day filled with:

High-energy sessions focused on real results-not just theory.

Valuable networking opportunities with like-minded entrepreneurs.

Actionable strategies for breaking through barriers and achieving growth.

Forget endless sales pitches-Business Mastery Live is about delivering genuine value and inspiring attendees to implement what they learn immediately.

About Matt Hall

Matt Hall is a dynamic entrepreneur, Guinness World Record holder, and engaging television personality known for his appearances on E4's Love Triangle and Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch. As the host of the chart-topping Success School podcast, Matt's mission is to empower individuals with strategies to unlock their potential and build thriving businesses. Matt's also the cohosts a local Leeds Radio show with Danny Malin on LDC Radio every Tuesday 1-4pm.

Event Details:

Event Name: Business Mastery Live

Date: Sunday, February 2nd

Location: Hilton Hotel, Leeds City Centre

Tickets: Available Now on Eventbrite

