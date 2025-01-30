Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONYF NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONYF NV 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.01.2025 23:55 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

bonyf R&D presents its two latest innovations at IDS 2025 in Cologne

Finanznachrichten News

DJ bonyf R&D presents its two latest innovations at IDS 2025 in Cologne 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market Launch 
bonyf R&D presents its two latest innovations at IDS 2025 in Cologne 
30-Jan-2025 / 23:21 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf R&D presents its two latest innovations at IDS 2025 in Cologne 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 30 January 2025, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort 
expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production, and marketing of oral, 
denture, orthodontic, and wound care products. As a leader in dental care innovation, bonyf R&D presents its 2 latest 
innovations at the dental future exhibition in Cologne from 25-29 March 2025 at the IDS, leading global trade fair for 
the dental community in Cologne. Visit bonyf at the IDS Hall 5.2, Booth 131. 
The dental world is meeting up in Cologne: 
The International Dental Show (IDS) is celebrating its 41st edition this year. From 25-29 March 2025, the International 
Dental Show is taking place in Cologne for the 41st time and will once again underline its position as the world's 
leading trade fair for dentistry and dental technology. Organised by the GFDI (Gesellschaft zur Förderung der 
Dental-Industrie mbH) and staged by Koelnmesse, IDS brings the most important players of the dental profession, the 
dental technology trade, the dental specialised trade and the dental industry together and offers a unique platform for 
innovations, networking and knowledge transfer. 
bonyf showcases its 2 newest innovative groundbreaking developments applicable by dental professionals: 
Advanced Dental Bleaching & Gum Reinforcement Kit: 
More than just a whitening solution, this innovative system not only delivers superior bleaching results but also 
actively helps to reinforce the gums. By promoting gum health alongside bleaching, this product is uniquely positioned 
to address both aesthetic and oral health needs. Especially formulated for end users. 
Post-Scaling Care Kit: 
Exclusively designed for dentists, this kit addresses common post-scaling challenges, significantly reducing pain and 
bleeding to enhance patient comfort and satisfaction. 
Jean Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf: "Participating at IDS is a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase our commitment 
to improving dental health and care," "We are excited to introduce these cutting-edge solutions to the global dental 
community and contribute to shaping the future of dentistry." 
Visit bonyf at IDS Hall 5.2 B-131 to discover the latest innovations of the bonyf R&D department at firsthand. 
For more information or to schedule a meeting at IDS 2025, please contact: investor@bonyf.com 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2078435 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2078435 30-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d910ba8222bb131711e0aef062a8ab3a

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e7d0ebe20cbb321ea465fb173e44c656

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=ac52c3e68854f9771e2e9bb3ef1e820f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2078435&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2025 17:22 ET (22:22 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.