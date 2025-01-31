Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Royal Wins Corporation ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with proprietary AI skill-based technology, provides the following corporate update to its investors and stakeholders.

Following the issues with its Australian subsidiary which lead to deficiencies in reporting and delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company continues to review its opportunities to monetize its current gaming portfolio through new marketing and technology initiatives or by selling to third parties. As part of this strategic assessment, Royal Wins is exploring innovative ways to leverage its proprietary technology to maximize value and expand revenue streams.

Beyond optimizing its existing assets, the Company is actively evaluating new technology and AI-driven opportunities in the gaming and entertainment space. In this process, Royal Wins has identified several potential accretive transactions that could enhance its portfolio and market position. These efforts align with Royal Wins' vision to remain at the forefront of industry advancements and identify high-growth opportunities that complement its current offerings.

Management remains committed to identifying and executing initiatives that drive long-term profitability and sustainability. The Company will continue to update investors as it advances discussions and evaluates the best path forward for growth and value creation.

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering pure-skill gaming with real cash prizes available on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real-cash prize skill games to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space, so that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes based on their skill as opposed to pure chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems surrounding skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Player Rewards percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure-skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms.

