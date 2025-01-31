Tortoise Capital Announces Tortoise MLP Index, Tortoise North American Pipeline Index, and Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure Index Constituent Changes Due to Corporate Action

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2025 / Tortoise Capital today announced that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP), and the Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM (DCRBN) as a result of its announced acquisition by ONEOK Inc. As a result, ENLC will be removed from the indices at market open on Jan. 31, 2025.

ENLC will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP) with a special rebalance.

ENLC will be removed from the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP) and the Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM (DCRBN) and its weight distributed pro rata to remaining Index constituents.

About Tortoise Index Solutions (TIS)

TIS provides research-driven indices that can be used as a realistic basis for exchange-traded products and thought leadership in the universe of essential assets. Its indices are intended to fill a void in the market and provide benchmarks and investable asset class universes for use by investment professionals, research analysts and industry executives to analyze relative performance as well as to provide a basis for passively managed exchange-traded products. To learn more, please visit www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $9.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

The Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification ("SIC") system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

The Tortoise MLP Index® and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM are the exclusive property of TIS, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index® and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (the "Indices"). The Indices are not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third-party licensors (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by TIS and its affiliates. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones").

The Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of decarbonizing infrastructure companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. We define a decarbonization infrastructure company as a company that primarily owns natural gas and/ or natural gas liquids infrastructure including pipelines and local distribution companies, electric generation, transmission and distribution, battery storage, electric charging infrastructure, residential rooftop solar facilities and/ or renewable fuels.

The Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSMis the exclusive property of TIS and is calculated by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG ("Solactive") in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. Tortoise Capital makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact Information

For more information contact Eva Lipner at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseadvisors.com.

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire