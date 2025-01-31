Deutsche Post DHL Group experienced significant stock market losses on Thursday, with shares dropping to €35.22 on XETRA trading. This decline follows a dramatic market shock from U.S. competitor UPS, which saw its own shares plummet by more than 17% - its steepest single-day decline since the 2008 financial crisis. The German logistics giant's stock has now moved further away from its 52-week high of €44.80, precariously approaching its yearly low of €33.03. The market downturn reflects broader challenges in the global logistics sector, particularly as post-pandemic shipping volumes continue to normalize and economic headwinds persist.

Market Outlook Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Despite current market weakness, analysts maintain a moderate optimistic stance, projecting an average price target of €40.50 for Deutsche Post shares. While earnings per share slightly decreased to €0.64 compared to €0.68 in the previous year's period, the company managed to increase revenue by 6.16% to €20.59 billion. Looking ahead to 2024, experts anticipate earnings per share of €2.81, with dividend forecasts slightly exceeding last year's distribution at €1.86 per share.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Post information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Post analysis...