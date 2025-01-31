Madam Nselaa Ward, J.D. to Deliver Landmark Address at Yale University on Black Solidarity and Reproductive Justice Amidst Post-Roe America

Madam Nselaa Ward, J.D.-renowned scholar, legal strategist, and civil rights leader-will deliver a historic address at Yale University on Black Solidarity, Reproductive Justice, and the broader political intersections between DEI rollbacks, anti-LGBTQ+ policies, and post-Roe restrictions.

As state governments escalate attacks on diversity, abortion rights, and LGBTQ+ protections, Ward will expose how these issues are not isolated battles but part of a larger coordinated movement to dismantle fundamental rights for marginalized communities. Her talk will provide students, activists, and community leaders with an understanding of how these policies are interconnected and why collective action is crucial to resisting this political agenda.

The event, taking place Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, 2025, at Yale's Afro-American Cultural Center, is part of Yale University's student-led initiative to empower emerging leaders in the fight for civil rights, reproductive justice, and racial solidarity.

A Legacy of Reproductive Justice Leadership & Mass Mobilization

Ward is one of the most influential voices in the fight for reproductive justice today. As a former national organizer for the National Organization for Women (NOW) and NARAL Pro-Choice America, she has been at the forefront of some of the most pivotal movements for women's rights in modern history.

In 2004, she made history by leading the largest women's rights demonstration ever recorded-the March for Women's Lives in Washington, D.C., mobilizing 1.2 million people in defense of reproductive rights-the largest demonstration for women's healthcare in U.S. history.

The Political Intersection of Reproductive Justice, DEI Rollbacks, and Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

Ward's address at Yale University will connect the dots between recent political shifts and their disproportionate impact on Black communities, women, and LGBTQ+ individuals.

Current political trends reveal a calculated strategy to dismantle rights for marginalized communities:

14 states have implemented near-total abortion bans, disproportionately affecting Black and low-income communities. (Guttmacher Institute)

Black maternal mortality rates are nearly three times higher than for white women, worsened by new abortion restrictions. (CDC)

Over 30 states have introduced or passed legislation rolling back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. (The Washington Post)

More than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in 2024 alone, including bans on gender-affirming care, school censorship laws, and increased criminalization of LGBTQ+ identity. (Human Rights Campaign)

"The attacks on reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ protections, and DEI are not separate battles; they are part of a larger movement to strip away the power and autonomy of marginalized communities," Ward said. "If we do not stand together, they will continue to divide and dismantle us piece by piece."

Mobilizing the Next Generation: A Student-Led Movement for Justice

Ward's address will also unveil a powerful, student-led initiative aimed at mobilizing young activists to resist these political attacks and advocate for reproductive justice, racial equity, and LGBTQ+ rights.

This initiative will:

Train student leaders on grassroots organizing, coalition-building, and advocacy strategies

Build campus-based networks to fight against anti-DEI policies, abortion restrictions, and LGBTQ+ discrimination

Launch coordinated protests, voter drives, and social action campaigns leading up to the 2026 elections

Create intersectional partnerships between Black rights groups, reproductive justice organizations, and LGBTQ+ advocacy movements

"The student movements of the past were the catalysts for civil rights, women's rights, and LGBTQ+ rights. This generation has the power to change history again, but only if we mobilize now," Ward said. "We are not waiting for permission to reclaim our rights."

A Scholar, Activist, and Cultural Disruptor

Ward is not just an activist-she is a scholar, thought leader, and cultural disruptor who has reshaped the conversation on shame, power, and personal transformation.

Her background includes:

Former business attorney, specializing in civil rights law, social justice policy, and corporate strategy

One of the Top 5 female slam poets in the world, using spoken word as a tool for social change

Media commentator featured on CNN, BET, C-SPAN, and TEDx, bringing justice conversations to mainstream audiences

Founder of Ni' Nava & Associates, a global consulting firm connecting thought leaders with high-impact speaking opportunities

As one of the most dynamic and influential voices in the national fight for racial and reproductive justice, Ward's address at Yale University marks a pivotal moment in the movement to reclaim rights under attack.

Representation & Booking Information

For media inquiries, interview requests, or speaking engagements with Madam Nselaa Ward, J.D., please contact:

Kelsha Sellars

404-410-0200

Kelsha@ninavafirm.com

For more information on Ward's work, visit:

www.nselaaward.com

Reproductive Justice, DEI, and LGBTQ+ Rights in the 21st Century

As reproductive rights, DEI initiatives, and LGBTQ+ protections face unprecedented attacks, it is more urgent than ever for communities to unite in resistance.

Join Madam Nselaa Ward, J.D. at Yale University for a landmark discussion that will shape the next era of Black leadership, reproductive justice, and intersectional activism. The time to fight back is now.

