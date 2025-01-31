Binggrae to Participate in '2025 PRODEXPO' for Russian Market Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binggrae, South Korea's leading food company, has announced its participation in the '2025 PRODEXPO (Moscow International Food Expo)' as part of its efforts to expand into the Russian market.

Binggrae is renowned for its diverse product lineup, including the best-selling Banana Flavored Milk, Yoplait-the first spoonable yogurt in Korea introduced through a technical partnership with Sodima-and the iconic Melona ice cream bar. Since its founding in 1967, Binggrae has become a household name in Korea.

The company plans to set up a promotional booth(83B60) at the '2025 PRODEXPO,' scheduled to be held in Moscow, Russia, from February 3 to 7. Binggrae will showcase its flagship products to expo visitors and work to establish global business partnerships.

'PRODEXPO' is the largest international food and beverage expo in Russia and Eastern Europe. Celebrating its 32nd anniversary in 2025, the event will feature approximately 2,200 companies from 40 countries around the world.

Binggrae is actively expanding its sales of frozen products in the Russian market, starting with the Russian Far East region. The company has successfully entered major retail chains such as Samberi of Magnit and Pyaterochka of X5 Retail Group and Remi, offering popular products like Melona, Samanco, and Power Cap.

Looking ahead, Binggrae aims to accelerate its Russian market expansion by emphasizing the superior quality and unique taste of its products. The company plans to broaden its distribution channels for frozen products, starting with its flagship Melona ice cream.

Binggrae first began exporting Melona in 1995, targeting the Korean community in Hawaii. To expand its presence in the U.S., the company established a local subsidiary in San Francisco in 2016, bolstering its sales and marketing efforts. Today, Melona can be found in major retailers such as Costco and other supermarkets, accounting for 70% of the U.S. sales of Korean ice bars. Binggrae later established subsidiaries in China and Vietnam, with its products now sold in mainstream markets across these countries.

Melona enjoys strong sales in North America and Southeast Asia, including the Philippines and Vietnam, and is now exported to more than 30 countries. Binggrae tailors the flavors of Melona to local tastes and preferences, offering varieties such as mango and coconut.

This year, Binggrae is also promoting the sale of its Banana Flavored Milk in the Russian market. First launched in 1974, the product has led the Korean processed milk market for 50 years. Banana-flavored milk has been very popular since 2004, when it began exporting to the U.S. and has been sold in major mainstream markets in about 30 countries, including China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

The recent global exposure of Binggrae products in popular Korean dramas and movies has further increased international interest in its offerings.

A Binggrae official stated, "We aim to use our participation in 'PRODEXPO' as an opportunity to introduce Binggrae's key products and brands to Russian consumers while actively working to enter the Russian market."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605349/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binggrae-to-participate-in-2025-prodexpo-for-russian-market-expansion-302359501.html